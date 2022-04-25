One child has died and more than a dozen have undergone liver transplants as a result of a mysterious outbreak of severe acute hepatitis that has sickened children in the UK, the US and 10 other countries, the WHO said.
Health authorities are trying to determine the source of the liver-inflaming disease that as of Thursday had afflicted at least 169 children, aged one month to 16 years, the WHO said in a statement on Saturday.
Typical causes of viral hepatitis have been excluded.
The UN agency was on April 5 notified about 10 cases among previously healthy children across central Scotland with jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Three days later, 74 cases had been identified in the UK.
As of Thursday, the UK had 114 cases followed by 13 in Spain, 12 in Israel, nine in the US and 21 more scattered among Belgium, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Romania.
Many were infected with a strain of adenovirus, a family of viruses that cause a range of illnesses including the common cold.
“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO said. “While adenovirus is a possible hypothesis, investigations are ongoing for the causative agent.”
Seventeen children, or about 10 percent of cases, have required a liver transplant and at least one death has been reported, the WHO said.
With more extensive searching, it is “very likely that more cases will be detected before the cause can be confirmed and more specific control and prevention measures can be implemented,” it said.
Symptoms include liver inflammation, with markedly high liver enzymes and jaundice, preceded by abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting.
The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis — hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E — have not been detected in any of the cases, the WHO said.
International travel or links to other countries have not revealed any clues yet either. Toxicology and additional microbiological testing is under way in affected countries, which have also initiated enhanced surveillance activities.
Adenovirus was detected in more than 40 percent of cases. Of virus samples that underwent molecular testing, 18 were identified as F type 41, the WHO said, adding that 19 cases were found to have a SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus coinfection.
“Due to enhanced laboratory testing for adenovirus, this could represent the identification of an existing rare outcome occurring at levels not previously detected that is now being recognized due to increased testing,” the agency said.
More than 50 types of adenoviruses can cause infections in humans, the WHO said.
Usually a cause of self-limited communicable infections, they most commonly cause respiratory illness. Depending on the type, they can also cause other illnesses such as gastroenteritis, conjunctivitis and bladder infections.
Adenovirus type 41, the strain implicated in the liver-disease outbreak, typically causes diarrhea, vomiting and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.
Even though adenovirus is being investigated as a possible cause of the outbreak, it does not fully explain the severity of the symptoms, the WHO said.
“While there have been case reports of hepatitis in immunocompromised children with adenovirus infection, adenovirus type 41 is not known to be a cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children,” it said.
