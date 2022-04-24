World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED NATION

Chief to meet warring sides

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet separately with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine next week to make urgent, face-to-face pleas for peace, the world body said on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Guterres is on Tuesday to meet with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would also host the UN chief. The UN later said that Guterres would on Thursday head to Ukraine to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. In both visits, Guterres aims to discuss “steps that can be taken right now” to stop the fighting and help people get to safety, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said. “He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Washington shooter dies

A lone shooter who wounded four people in an upscale Washington neighborhood killed himself, the city’s police chief said on Friday evening. The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of the capital — where multiple schools and embassies are located — was swarmed by law enforcement and locked down after gunfire erupted in the area on Friday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital — two adults, who were in critical but stable condition, and a 12-year-old girl with a minor gunshot wound. Another individual with a graze wound to the back was treated at the scene, Emerman said. “The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased,” Washington Police Chief Robert Contee told a news conference. He said the suspected shooter took his own life as police officers breached the fifth-floor apartment where he was located and that they found a “sniper-type set up with a tripod.”

IRAN

General’s bodyguard killed

Gunmen yesterday morning opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing a bodyguard, state media reported. The report said General Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, the report added. The area, neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.

UNITED KINGDOM

Cat reunited with owner

A long-lost cat has been reunited with its owner in Scotland after being found at a North Sea oil rig in a shipping container, the Scottish SPCA animal charity said on Friday. The one-eyed black cat was found at an oil rig off the port of Peterhead, the charity said. The day after workers on the rig contacted the charity, the cat was flown back by helicopter. It emerged the cat had spent five years living as a stray around Peterhead’s port area, where staff at the nearby prison fed him and he was known as “One-eyed Joe.” It seems likely that he somehow crept into a shipping container at the port and found himself heading out to the oil rig. When a veterinarian checked him for a chip, it turned out that the seemingly stray cat had an owner waiting for him. It emerged that “his real name is Dexter and he has been missing for five years,” the animal charity said. It was able to contact his owner and return the cat.