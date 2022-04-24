UNITED NATION
Chief to meet warring sides
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet separately with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine next week to make urgent, face-to-face pleas for peace, the world body said on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Guterres is on Tuesday to meet with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and that Russian President Vladimir Putin would also host the UN chief. The UN later said that Guterres would on Thursday head to Ukraine to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. In both visits, Guterres aims to discuss “steps that can be taken right now” to stop the fighting and help people get to safety, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said. “He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Washington shooter dies
A lone shooter who wounded four people in an upscale Washington neighborhood killed himself, the city’s police chief said on Friday evening. The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighborhood of the capital — where multiple schools and embassies are located — was swarmed by law enforcement and locked down after gunfire erupted in the area on Friday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman said three people had been taken to hospital — two adults, who were in critical but stable condition, and a 12-year-old girl with a minor gunshot wound. Another individual with a graze wound to the back was treated at the scene, Emerman said. “The suspect that we believe is responsible for this is now deceased,” Washington Police Chief Robert Contee told a news conference. He said the suspected shooter took his own life as police officers breached the fifth-floor apartment where he was located and that they found a “sniper-type set up with a tripod.”
IRAN
General’s bodyguard killed
Gunmen yesterday morning opened fire on a vehicle carrying a general of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, killing a bodyguard, state media reported. The report said General Hossein Almasi survived the ambush — in Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province — without any injury. It identified the fallen bodyguard as Mahmoud Absalan. Authorities have arrested some suspects, but did not identify them, the report added. The area, neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces.
UNITED KINGDOM
Cat reunited with owner
A long-lost cat has been reunited with its owner in Scotland after being found at a North Sea oil rig in a shipping container, the Scottish SPCA animal charity said on Friday. The one-eyed black cat was found at an oil rig off the port of Peterhead, the charity said. The day after workers on the rig contacted the charity, the cat was flown back by helicopter. It emerged the cat had spent five years living as a stray around Peterhead’s port area, where staff at the nearby prison fed him and he was known as “One-eyed Joe.” It seems likely that he somehow crept into a shipping container at the port and found himself heading out to the oil rig. When a veterinarian checked him for a chip, it turned out that the seemingly stray cat had an owner waiting for him. It emerged that “his real name is Dexter and he has been missing for five years,” the animal charity said. It was able to contact his owner and return the cat.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
DISPARITY?: The recent death toll in Shanghai is 17 officially, but there have been reports of deaths from COVID-19 not being included in the government data Shanghai yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that the tide was turning in its battle against the epidemic, with some factories across the city making a gradual return to work. In an event highly publicized on state media, electric vehicle company Tesla Inc resumed production at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday after a stoppage of more than three weeks. The US automaker was on a list of 666 firms announced by the Chinese government last week that would be given priority to reopen or keep their operations running in Shanghai. Stringent lockdown measures enforced