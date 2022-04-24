French President Emmanuel Macron was in the pole position to win re-election today in France’s presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home.
A victory in the runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
All opinion polls in the past few days converge toward a victory for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his nationalist rival appears uncertain, varying from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.
Photo: AP
Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who either vote blank or stay at home and do not vote at all in the second and final round.
The April 10 first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader would largely depend on what people who backed those losing candidates do today.
The question is a hard one, especially for leftist voters who dislike Macron but do not want to see Le Pen in power either. A second term for Macron relies in part on their mobilization, prompting the French leader to issue multiple appeals to leftist voters in the past few days.
“Think about what British citizens were saying a few hours before Brexit or [people] in the United States before [former US president Donald] Trump’s election happened: ‘I’m not going, what’s the point?’ I can tell you that they regretted it the next day,” Macron said this week on France 5 television.
“So if you want to avoid the unthinkable ... choose for yourself,” he urged hesitant French voters.
The two rivals appeared combative in the final days before today’s election, including clashing on Wednesday in a one-on-one televised debate.
Macron said that a loan Le Pen’s party received in 2014 from a Czech-Russian bank made her unsuitable to deal with Moscow amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Le Pen’s campaign this time has sought to appeal to voters struggling with surging food and energy prices amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Political analyst Marc Lazar, head of the History Center at Sciences Po, told reporters that he thinks that Macron is going to win again.
Le Pen “has this lack of credibility,” he said.
However, if Macron is re-elected, “there is a big problem,” he added. “A great number of the people who are going to vote for Macron, they are not voting for this program, but because they reject Marine Le Pen.”
He said that means Macron would face a “big level of mistrust” in the country.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
DISPARITY?: The recent death toll in Shanghai is 17 officially, but there have been reports of deaths from COVID-19 not being included in the government data Shanghai yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19 outside quarantined areas in two districts, raising hopes that the tide was turning in its battle against the epidemic, with some factories across the city making a gradual return to work. In an event highly publicized on state media, electric vehicle company Tesla Inc resumed production at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday after a stoppage of more than three weeks. The US automaker was on a list of 666 firms announced by the Chinese government last week that would be given priority to reopen or keep their operations running in Shanghai. Stringent lockdown measures enforced