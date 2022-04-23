UNITED NATIONS
WHO endorses Paxlovid
The WHO endorsed Pfizer Inc’s antiviral pill Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients who are most at risk, saying that it “strongly recommends” the drug for people who are not severely ill. People who are older, not vaccinated or immunocompromised should take the medicine as soon as possible if they get ill to reduce the risk of hospitalization, a guideline published in the BMJ by a group of experts advising the WHO said. The recommendation sidelines another antiviral, Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, which was endorsed by WHO experts last month. Pfizer’s drug “likely represents a superior choice” because clinical trials indicate it may prevent more hospitalizations than the alternatives, has fewer potential side effects than molnupiravir, and is easier to administer than intravenous options, a WHO statement said.
CHINA
US man sentenced to death
An American man has been sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a 21-year-old woman who tried to break off their relationship. Shadeed Abdulmateen was sentenced on Thursday after a trial in the Intermediate People’s Court of Ningbo, Xinhua news agency reported. Abdulmateen met the victim, identified only by her surname, Chen, in 2019 and entered into a romantic relationship with her. When she attempted to break off relations, Abdulmateen arranged to meet her at a bus stop in Ningbo, then stabbed her to death on the night of June 14 last year with a folding knife he had brought with the intention of killing her, Xinhua said. A US embassy spokesperson said the embassy was aware of the sentence and monitoring the situation, but for privacy reasons, could not offer further comment.
UNITED STATES
Wedding pranksters charged
A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested after a prank in which they allegedly laced the food served at her February wedding with pot, local media reported on Thursday. Authorities arrived at the wedding venue of Andrew Svoboda and Danya Svoboda in Longwood City after several of their guests called emergency services, court documents showed. Douglas Postma, the uncle of the groom, told responders that he noticed his heart racing and was starting to have strange thoughts after eating Caesar salad, pasta and bread. The testimony was similar to that of other guests at the ceremony. An investigation led to authorities to Danya Svoboda and the caterer, Joycelin Montrinice Bryant. The two are charged with violating state laws against food tampering and marijuana, as well as with negligence. Both have posted bail and are to appear before a judge in June, CNN said.
JAPAN
Teacher in hot water
A school in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been hit with a US$27,000 water bill after a teacher in charge of pool maintenance left a tap on for months hoping to stop COVID-19 infections. The teacher, who has not been identified, thought a constant flow of fresh water into the pool would keep it virus-free and left the tap on from late June to early September last year. Normally, chlorine and filtering machines maintain the pool water’s quality, “but the teacher somehow got the wrong idea that pouring new water in would also do the trick and even help prevent COVID,” local education board official Akira Kojiri said. Other staff members occasionally noticed the running tap and switched it off, but the offending colleague soon switched it back on.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,