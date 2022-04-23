World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED NATIONS

WHO endorses Paxlovid

The WHO endorsed Pfizer Inc’s antiviral pill Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients who are most at risk, saying that it “strongly recommends” the drug for people who are not severely ill. People who are older, not vaccinated or immunocompromised should take the medicine as soon as possible if they get ill to reduce the risk of hospitalization, a guideline published in the BMJ by a group of experts advising the WHO said. The recommendation sidelines another antiviral, Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, which was endorsed by WHO experts last month. Pfizer’s drug “likely represents a superior choice” because clinical trials indicate it may prevent more hospitalizations than the alternatives, has fewer potential side effects than molnupiravir, and is easier to administer than intravenous options, a WHO statement said.

CHINA

US man sentenced to death

An American man has been sentenced to death for fatally stabbing a 21-year-old woman who tried to break off their relationship. Shadeed Abdulmateen was sentenced on Thursday after a trial in the Intermediate People’s Court of Ningbo, Xinhua news agency reported. Abdulmateen met the victim, identified only by her surname, Chen, in 2019 and entered into a romantic relationship with her. When she attempted to break off relations, Abdulmateen arranged to meet her at a bus stop in Ningbo, then stabbed her to death on the night of June 14 last year with a folding knife he had brought with the intention of killing her, Xinhua said. A US embassy spokesperson said the embassy was aware of the sentence and monitoring the situation, but for privacy reasons, could not offer further comment.

UNITED STATES

Wedding pranksters charged

A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested after a prank in which they allegedly laced the food served at her February wedding with pot, local media reported on Thursday. Authorities arrived at the wedding venue of Andrew Svoboda and Danya Svoboda in Longwood City after several of their guests called emergency services, court documents showed. Douglas Postma, the uncle of the groom, told responders that he noticed his heart racing and was starting to have strange thoughts after eating Caesar salad, pasta and bread. The testimony was similar to that of other guests at the ceremony. An investigation led to authorities to Danya Svoboda and the caterer, Joycelin Montrinice Bryant. The two are charged with violating state laws against food tampering and marijuana, as well as with negligence. Both have posted bail and are to appear before a judge in June, CNN said.

JAPAN

Teacher in hot water

A school in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been hit with a US$27,000 water bill after a teacher in charge of pool maintenance left a tap on for months hoping to stop COVID-19 infections. The teacher, who has not been identified, thought a constant flow of fresh water into the pool would keep it virus-free and left the tap on from late June to early September last year. Normally, chlorine and filtering machines maintain the pool water’s quality, “but the teacher somehow got the wrong idea that pouring new water in would also do the trick and even help prevent COVID,” local education board official Akira Kojiri said. Other staff members occasionally noticed the running tap and switched it off, but the offending colleague soon switched it back on.