Europeans endured the hottest summer on record last year, with wildfires, floods and intense heatwaves hitting the continent, a report by EU scientists released yesterday said.
Summer temperatures were about 1°C above the average over the past three decades, with Italy even recording temperatures of 48.8°C — a provisional record for the whole of Europe.
A particularly bad heatwave in the Mediterranean helped to ignite severe wildfires, which burned more than 800,000 hectares in countries including Greece, Turkey and Italy. Meanwhile, record rainfall led to devastating floods across Belgium and western Germany that killed more than 200 people.
Photo: Reuters
The report, published yearly by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, draws on satellite observations, on-site measurements and computer models to provide an update on the state of the continent’s climate.
“We are facing a lot of challenges,” said Mauro Facchini, head of the Copernicus Unit at the EU.
He said last year’s record temperatures and extreme weather outlined an urgent need for countries to slash their greenhouse gas emissions to avoid further heating that would unleash more destructive weather events.
Globally, the past seven years have been the warmest on record, but last year was slightly cooler as temperatures were tempered by a La Nina weather pattern which cools sea temperatures in the north of the globe.
Though nations pledged under the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, most have failed to make sufficient progress and last year, global carbon emissions rebounded strongly following a temporary COVID-19 pandemic-induced dip.
Countries are already experiencing the consequences of inaction.
Climate scientists last year found that the disastrous flooding in western Europe last summer was made at least 20 percent more likely by climate change — reflecting a long-known principle that for every degree the atmosphere heats up, it can hold 7 percent more moisture, hiking the chance of heavy rain.
“This is one of the most visible and pronounced changes that we are seeing with global warming,” Vrije Universiteit Brussel climate scientist Wim Thiery said.
Governments have made some progress in adapting to such events by creating natural flooding areas, but cutting greenhouse gas emissions was the cheapest and most effective option to limit climate hazards, he said.
Last year’s sea surface temperatures in parts of the Baltic and Mediterranean sea were the highest since satellite records began in the early 1990s, the report said.
“Parts of the Baltic were 5°C above average, which is quite a lot for” the ocean, said Freja Vamborg, a senior climate scientist at Copernicus Climate Change Service.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,