North Korean leader Kim Jong-un thanked outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, Pyongyang and Seoul said yesterday, in an unexpected move following signs the isolated state could resume nuclear testing.
The North has carried out more than a dozen weapons tests so far this year, the latest one just last week — a short-range launch that state media claimed would enhance the “efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes.”
The dovish Moon held three summits with Kim and helped facilitate talks between former US president Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.
Photo: Reuters
However, Kim and Trump’s nuclear negotiations ended in failure in 2019 due to disagreements on sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.
Since then, Pyongyang has labeled Moon a “meddlesome mediator,” blown up a US$15 million joint liaison office north of the border that was financed by Seoul, and last month test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
However, Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday said that Kim and Moon agreed that inter-Korean ties would improve if both sides “make tireless efforts with hope,” despite “the difficult situation so far.”
In his letter, Kim also said his “historic” summits with Moon gave the people “hope for the future,” the KCNA report added.
The North Korean leader “appreciated the pains and effort taken by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his term of office,” the report said, adding that the duo’s letter exchange was an “expression of their deep trust.”
Seoul’s presidential Blue House confirmed the two had exchanged friendly letters, adding that Moon told Kim that despite the “disappointing moments,” together they have made a “clear step” in “changing the fate of the Korean Peninsula.”
Moon also told Kim in his letter that their inter-Korean summits should become the “foundation for unification,” and that he hoped for the swift resumption of the stalled dialogue between North Korea and the US.
The letter exchange comes as experts warn of recent signs of new activity at a key nuclear testing site in North Korea, while Moon’s successor, president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, has vowed to take a harder line against Kim’s provocations.
Pyongyang’s “military threats towards Seoul and frequent rejection of engagement efforts reflect poorly on trust and prospects for cooperation between the two Koreas,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
However, “Pyongyang at least needed to acknowledge the end of Moon’s presidency,” he said, adding that the North seems to be “using the occasion to express expectations that Yoon will inherit inter-Korean agreements.”
Some analysts said it was “questionable” whether the letter exchange had any substance, given the North’s unprecedented blitz of sanctions-busting military provocations this year.
“It would have been meaningful if Moon sent Kim an assertive message that nuclear tests will not be acceptable,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.
“Kim also sent a warm personal letter to President Moon back in September 2020, but it did not lead to improvement in inter-Korean relations,” Cheong said.
South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could stage a military parade or carry out a weapons test on or around Monday, the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,