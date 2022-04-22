World News Quick Take

UNITED NATIONS

COVID-19 cases drop: WHO

The number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of last month, the WHO said in a report dated Wednesday and sent to reporters yesterday. From April 11 to Sunday, nearly 5.59 million cases were reported, 24 percent fewer than in the previous week, while the number of deaths dropped 21 percent to 18,215. New cases declined in every region, but only by 2 percent in the Americas, the WHO said. However, “these trends should be interpreted with caution, as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected,” it said.

UNITED STATES

Capitol evacuated after breach

Police on Wednesday night ordered a brief emergency evacuation of the Capitol and surrounding office buildings after a small plane breached a protected security zone. The evacuation alert went out at 6:32pm and an “all clear” was issued after 8pm when it turned out the aircraft was taking part in a parachute landing before a game between Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on the Washington waterfront, a police official said. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration’s “apparent failure to notify the Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover ... is outrageous and inexcusable.” She added that “Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Queen marks 96th birthday

The 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II was yesterday marked with gun salutes, the release of a Barbie doll and a new photograph showing the kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch with two white ponies at Windsor Castle. Government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending their best wishes to the queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health. She spent her birthday in Sandringham, Norfolk. “An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year,” a message from the queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate, said on Twitter.

CHINA

Ex-justice minister arrested

A former justice minister who took a hard line on law enforcement has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and “bending the law for personal gain,” Xinhua news agency said yesterday. Fu Zhenghua (傅政華), 67, was a rising star of law enforcement and was arrested a few days ago, Xinhua said. The case has been handed over to state prosecutors. Fu’s arrest follows a probe launched last year by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Fu was kicked out of the Chinese Communist Party and public office for breach of party discipline and rules, Xinhua reported last month. He was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming justice minister in 2018. He led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang (周永康), who was found guilty of corruption.