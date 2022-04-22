UNITED NATIONS
COVID-19 cases drop: WHO
The number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of last month, the WHO said in a report dated Wednesday and sent to reporters yesterday. From April 11 to Sunday, nearly 5.59 million cases were reported, 24 percent fewer than in the previous week, while the number of deaths dropped 21 percent to 18,215. New cases declined in every region, but only by 2 percent in the Americas, the WHO said. However, “these trends should be interpreted with caution, as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected,” it said.
UNITED STATES
Capitol evacuated after breach
Police on Wednesday night ordered a brief emergency evacuation of the Capitol and surrounding office buildings after a small plane breached a protected security zone. The evacuation alert went out at 6:32pm and an “all clear” was issued after 8pm when it turned out the aircraft was taking part in a parachute landing before a game between Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on the Washington waterfront, a police official said. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration’s “apparent failure to notify the Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover ... is outrageous and inexcusable.” She added that “Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Queen marks 96th birthday
The 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II was yesterday marked with gun salutes, the release of a Barbie doll and a new photograph showing the kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch with two white ponies at Windsor Castle. Government ministers joined members of the royal family in sending their best wishes to the queen, who has stepped back from most public duties this year over concerns about her health. She spent her birthday in Sandringham, Norfolk. “An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this Platinum Jubilee year,” a message from the queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate, said on Twitter.
CHINA
Ex-justice minister arrested
A former justice minister who took a hard line on law enforcement has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and “bending the law for personal gain,” Xinhua news agency said yesterday. Fu Zhenghua (傅政華), 67, was a rising star of law enforcement and was arrested a few days ago, Xinhua said. The case has been handed over to state prosecutors. Fu’s arrest follows a probe launched last year by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Fu was kicked out of the Chinese Communist Party and public office for breach of party discipline and rules, Xinhua reported last month. He was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming justice minister in 2018. He led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang (周永康), who was found guilty of corruption.
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,