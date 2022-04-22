Ramos-Horta declares victory in East Timor election

Reuters, DILI





Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta yesterday declared victory in East Timor’s presidential election, saying that he had secured “overwhelming” support and would now work to foster dialogue and unity.

Data from the nation’s election body STAE with all votes counted showed that Ramos-Horta secured a decisive 62 percent win in Tuesday’s ballot, well ahead of his opponent, East Timorese President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres with 37 percent.

“I have received this mandate from our people, from the nation in an overwhelming demonstration of our people’s commitment to democracy,” Ramos-Horta told reporters in Dili.

Independence leader and Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, second left, is congratulated by his supporters after a victory declaration in East Timor’s presidential election in Dili yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The 72-year-old statesman is one of East Timor’s best known political figures and was previously president from 2007 to 2012, and prime minister and foreign minister before that.

Addressing concerns over political instability in the country, Ramos-Horta said he would work to heal divisions in East Timor, also known as Timor Leste.

“I will do what I have always done throughout my life... I will always pursue dialogue, patiently, relentlessly, to find common ground to find solutions to the challenges this country faces,” he said.

Ramos-Horta said he had not spoken to his election rival, but had received an invitation from the president’s office to discuss a handover of power.

Home to 1.3 million people, the half-island and predominantly Roman Catholic nation of East Timor has for years grappled with bouts of political instability and the challenge of diversifying its economy, which is largely dependent on oil and gas.

Ramos-Horta said he expected East Timor to become the 11th member of ASEAN “within this year or next year at the latest.”

East Timor currently holds observer status in ASEAN.

The president-elect, who is to be inaugurated on May 20 — the 20th anniversary of the nation’s restoration of independence — said he would work with the government to respond to global economic pressures, including the impact on supply chains from the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

“Of course, we start feeling it here in Timor Leste. Oil prices went up, rice went up, that is a reality of what has happened in the world... It requires wise leadership,” he said.