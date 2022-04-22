In the Andean mountains of Bolivia’s high western plains, where snow lies powdered over dark rocks that rise into a hard gray sky, scientists and climbers are fighting for the future of a dying glacier that has become a controversial lure for tourists.
The Charquini glacier, about 20km from the highland administrative capital La Paz, sits in the Cordillera Real, a mountain range that divides the Amazon lowlands from the high Andean plateau.
It has been retreating quickly, losing about 1.5m of thickness each year, the Universidad Mayor de San Andres (UMSA) and the French Research Institute for Development said, reflecting wider issues facing glaciers throughout the Andes.
Photo: Reuters
It has also started to attract tourists in the past few years, with local governments charging visitors a fee. Some have snowboarded down the glacier, worrying scientists who said that increased activity is accelerating the glacier’s decline.
“What we have here is a very sensitive, unbalanced glacier that is practically doomed to disappear,” UMSA glaciologist Edson Ramirez said, adding that responsible tourism is required to preserve it.
“This is a glacier that is now changing as it goes through a melting process. It’s also a product of global changes, such as increases in temperature and changes in terms of the amount of solid precipitation in the form of snow,” he said.
Glaciers in the Cordillera Real began to lose mass at the end of the small ice age in the 17th century, but the process has accelerated with global warming, scientists said.
Charquini has already lost three-quarters of its original mass.
However, some people in the country said that the mountains and glaciers belong to all Bolivians, and must be enjoyed and explored.
“Regarding global warming, what is happening is bringing us down, but as long as we have our mountains I would like people to come here,” said Ivette Gonzales, an indigenous cholita and famed climber as she walked near the glacier.
“Let’s take advantage of our mountains,” she said.
Gonzales was wearing a helmet over her braided hair and a colorful wide skirt that cholitas are known for.
UMSA analysis of satellite data showed how the glaciers have receded in the past few decades. Snowfall has declined, hindering the glaciers from building up mass, as well as lowering water reservoirs that feed major highland cities like El Alto.
Bernardo Guarachi, 69, has been climbing the mountains since he was 18 years old. He said that when he was younger, Charquini reached several kilometers below where it does now. As it has receded, it has left a lagoon where once there was only ice.
“Look how much it has receded. It is amazing, and it’s not only Charquini, but all the mountains are in the same condition,” Guarachi said. “I don’t like seeing the mountain this way, look how half of it has already disappeared.”
