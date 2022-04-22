French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday cleared a major hurdle on the path to re-election with a combative TV debate performance against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen that convinced most viewers, a poll said, even if he was still deemed arrogant.
Although Le Pen came across as more polished and composed than in a TV duel for the presidency in 2017, Macron went on the offensive over her ties to Russian leadership, her plans for the economy and her policy for the EU.
With the deciding vote just four days away, about 59 percent of viewers found Macron to have been the most convincing in the debate, a snap poll for BFM TV showed. That suggested the almost three-hour showdown would not alter the course of the election, with Macron ahead in all previous polls.
Voter surveys have shown a widening of Macron’s lead over Le Pen to as much as 56 percent to 44 percent since the first round on April 10, and analysts said the debate was unlikely to swing voting intentions in Le Pen’s favor.
“Yes, Emmanuel Macron won, but his adversary has avoided a repeat of last time’s disaster,” former French ambassador to the UN Gerard Araud wrote on Twitter. “This debate doesn’t disqualify her like the one in 2017, but it doesn’t help her close the gap either.”
On the offensive for most of the debate, Macron’s most piercing line of attack was on a loan to Le Pen’s party for her 2017 campaign contracted through a Russian bank.
“You talk about your banker when you talk about Russia, that’s the problem,” Macron told his opponent. “You depend on Russian power, you depend on Mr Putin.”
On the cost of living, rated the most important issue for the French in this election, Macron also appeared to put Le Pen on the defensive, asking her why she had voted against his plans to cap electricity prices if she wanted to help hard-up workers.
Still, during the debate Macron failed to dispel an image of haughtiness that has taken root during his presidency. He interrupted his rival repeatedly with lines like “Mrs Le Pen is much more disciplined than five years ago” and “Stop mixing everything up.”
“Mr Macron, stop lecturing me,” Le Pen retorted.
By contrast, she adopted a much more courteous and softer tone than in 2017, even going so far as to applaud Macron’s diplomatic efforts to prevent war in Ukraine.
An Elabe snap opinion poll on each candidate’s personal characteristics showed 50 percent of the French thought Macron had come across as arrogant during the debate, while only 16 percent thought Le Pen had.
Le Pen also appeared marginally more in tune with regular citizens, with 37 percent of viewers saying she sounded closer to people’s concerns, while only 34 percent thought Macron did.
She also delivered a memorable punchline, which might resonate with left-wing and younger voters who think Macron has not done enough to combat climate change, despite his early-mandate slogan “Make our planet great again.”
“I am not a climate skeptic, but you’re a bit of a climate hypocrite,” Le Pen said.
However, Macron’s mastery of policy details made him look more “presidential,” while Le Pen failed to convince a majority of viewers she was fit to govern, the poll showed.
“Each of them has a huge weakness,” Bernard Sananes of pollster Elabe said. “Emmanuel Macron is considered arrogant by more than one in two viewers., and Marine Le Pen remains scary for half of them.”
SICK CHILDREN: Cases of severe acute hepatitis in children were first reported in the UK on April 5, and have spread to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and the US Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days. Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said. Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,