TURKEY
Guard killed in ‘terror’ attack
An explosion yesterday in the northwest killed a prison guard and injured several others, in an incident branded a “terror attack” by authorities. A remote-controlled handmade explosive detonated in Bursa Province as a shuttle carrying about 30 people, mostly prison guards, was passing by, Anadolu news agency reported. “Unfortunately, one of our guards was martyred,” Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said. Four other prison guards were wounded, including one seriously, he said, calling it a “terror attack.” Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu — who was due to travel to the scene with the justice minister — said an investigation had been launched to find the perpetrators.
DENMARK
Asylum talks with Rwanda
The government is in talks with Rwanda about setting up a new procedure for transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation. The Nordic nation, which has gained notoriety in the past decade for its increasingly harsh immigration policies, last year passed a law that allows refugees arriving on Danish soil to be moved to asylum centers in a partner country. “Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers,” Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. The deal would aim to “ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterizes migration across the Mediterranean today,” he added. Last week, Britain said it planned to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda, in a new deal aimed at smashing people-smuggling networks and stemming the flow of migrants.
RUSSIA
Billionaire slams war
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of digital lender TCS Group Holding, on Tuesday slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram. “I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian. Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.” One of the nation’s best-known entrepreneurs, Tinkov founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006. He stepped down as bank chairman in 2020 and has been based overseas in recent years. Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from Tinkov, saying in a statement on Telegram that he is just one of 20 million clients and not a decisionmaker.
UNITED STATES
Man inhales drill bit
An Illinois man last month inhaled a dentist’s drill bit and had to go to hospital to get it removed. Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist getting his tooth filled when he was told he swallowed a tool. “I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized: ‘You didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it,’” he said. Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 2.54cm bit deep into his lungs. Abdul Alraiyes, a doctor at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in Wisconsin, said the bit was so deep that normal scopes could not reach it. Jozsi said he was told that if it could not be taken out, part of his lung would have to be removed. Using a newer device designed for early detection of cancer, Alraiyes and his medical team were able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out without harming Jozsi.
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew