World News Quick Take

TURKEY

Guard killed in ‘terror’ attack

An explosion yesterday in the northwest killed a prison guard and injured several others, in an incident branded a “terror attack” by authorities. A remote-controlled handmade explosive detonated in Bursa Province as a shuttle carrying about 30 people, mostly prison guards, was passing by, Anadolu news agency reported. “Unfortunately, one of our guards was martyred,” Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said. Four other prison guards were wounded, including one seriously, he said, calling it a “terror attack.” Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu — who was due to travel to the scene with the justice minister — said an investigation had been launched to find the perpetrators.

DENMARK

Asylum talks with Rwanda

The government is in talks with Rwanda about setting up a new procedure for transferring asylum seekers to the east African nation. The Nordic nation, which has gained notoriety in the past decade for its increasingly harsh immigration policies, last year passed a law that allows refugees arriving on Danish soil to be moved to asylum centers in a partner country. “Our dialogue with the Rwandan government includes a mechanism for the transfer of asylum seekers,” Minister for Immigration and Integration Mattias Tesfaye said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. The deal would aim to “ensure a more dignified approach than the criminal network of human traffickers that characterizes migration across the Mediterranean today,” he added. Last week, Britain said it planned to relocate thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda, in a new deal aimed at smashing people-smuggling networks and stemming the flow of migrants.

RUSSIA

Billionaire slams war

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of digital lender TCS Group Holding, on Tuesday slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram. “I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian. Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.” One of the nation’s best-known entrepreneurs, Tinkov founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006. He stepped down as bank chairman in 2020 and has been based overseas in recent years. Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from Tinkov, saying in a statement on Telegram that he is just one of 20 million clients and not a decisionmaker.

UNITED STATES

Man inhales drill bit

An Illinois man last month inhaled a dentist’s drill bit and had to go to hospital to get it removed. Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist getting his tooth filled when he was told he swallowed a tool. “I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized: ‘You didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it,’” he said. Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 2.54cm bit deep into his lungs. Abdul Alraiyes, a doctor at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in Wisconsin, said the bit was so deep that normal scopes could not reach it. Jozsi said he was told that if it could not be taken out, part of his lung would have to be removed. Using a newer device designed for early detection of cancer, Alraiyes and his medical team were able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out without harming Jozsi.