UK court approves extradition of Julian Assange to the US

APPEAL? Home Secretary Priti Patel has to decide if the WikiLeaks frontman would be extradited to the US. Assange can still appeal the latest ruling

The Guardian





A UK court has formally approved the extradition of WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange to the US on espionage charges, in what would ultimately be a decision for British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel.

The WikiLeaks frontman, who has the right of appeal, appeared by videolink during the Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing, which one of his lawyers described as a “brief, but significant moment in the case.”

Mark Summers, lawyer for Assange, told the chief magistrate that he had no option but to send the case to the home secretary.

It was not open, at this point, for Assange’s team to raise fresh evidence, but there had been “fresh developments,” he added.

Summers said “serious submissions” would be made to the home secretary regarding US sentencing and conditions.

The brief hearing was taking place after the Supreme Court last month refused Assange’s appeal against his extradition. He had sought to challenge a judgement by the high court in December last year that ruled he could be extradited after assurances from the US authorities with regard to his prison conditions there.

An extradition order was issued by Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, who told Assange: “In layman’s terms, I am duty-bound to send your case to the secretary of state for a decision.”

As well as being able to make submissions to Patel, Assange’s lawyers can also access other routes to fight his extradition. This could include mounting a challenge on other issues of law raised at first instance on which he lost and have not yet been subject to appeal.

Assange appeared via a video link from Belmarsh prison, where he was married last month to his partner, Stella Moris, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Moris was in the public gallery at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where a large crowd of supporters gathered outside, including the former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn said he hoped the home secretary would recognize her “huge responsibility” to stand up for free speech, journalism and democracy, and release Assange.