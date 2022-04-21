Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, including two children, have died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention center where a riot broke out early yesterday, officials said.
A total of 528 Rohingya escaped the Sungai Bakap temporary immigration detention camp in the northern state of Penang by breaking down doors and barrier grills after the riot erupted, but 362 have since been re-arrested, the Malaysian Immigration Department said in a statement.
Malaysia, which does not recognize refugee status, has long been a favored destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Photo: AFP
However, since 2020, thousands have been rounded up and housed in crowded detention centers as part of what Malaysian authorities say are efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Police said they were still investigating the cause of the riot, while authorities searched for the remaining detainees who had fled.
Two men, two women, a boy and a girl were killed after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross a highway about 8km from the detention camp, Kedah state Police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad told reporters in a live-streamed press conference.
Prior to the riot, the camp held 664 Rohingya refugees, including 137 children.
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew