Six dead as hundreds flee Rohingya detention camp

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR





Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, including two children, have died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention center where a riot broke out early yesterday, officials said.

A total of 528 Rohingya escaped the Sungai Bakap temporary immigration detention camp in the northern state of Penang by breaking down doors and barrier grills after the riot erupted, but 362 have since been re-arrested, the Malaysian Immigration Department said in a statement.

Malaysia, which does not recognize refugee status, has long been a favored destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Members of Malaysia’s paramilitary civil volunteer corps guard the main gate of the Immigration Department’s Sungai Bakap depot in Penang yesterday. Photo: AFP

However, since 2020, thousands have been rounded up and housed in crowded detention centers as part of what Malaysian authorities say are efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the riot, while authorities searched for the remaining detainees who had fled.

Two men, two women, a boy and a girl were killed after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross a highway about 8km from the detention camp, Kedah state Police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad told reporters in a live-streamed press conference.

Prior to the riot, the camp held 664 Rohingya refugees, including 137 children.