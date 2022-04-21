Authorities riding bulldozers yesterday razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested.
Shop owners weeded through the rubble of their shops afterward to collect their belongings. However, for nearly an hour after the Supreme Court order, officials continued to demolish structures, including the outer entrance and stairs leading into a mosque. They stopped the bulldozers just outside the entrance of a Hindu temple, about 50m from the mosque, and began to retreat, spurring outrage from Muslim residents who said they were being targeted.
Anti-Muslim sentiment and attacks have risen across India in the past 10 days, including stone-pelting between Hindu and Muslim groups during religious processions, and demolitions of a number of properties, many belonging to Muslims, in another state last week.
Photo: AP
On Sunday, police arrested more than 20 suspects a day after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood. They said Hindu and Muslim groups threw stones at each other during a procession to mark the birth date of Hindu god Hanuman, leaving eight police officers and a civilian injured, local media reported.
Officials said their demolition drive targets illegal buildings and not any particular community. However, critics said it was the latest attempt to harass and marginalize Muslims, who make up 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population, pointing to a pattern of rising religious polarization under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Yesterday morning, bulldozers demolished a string of shops on the roadside in Jahangirpuri while the owners peered out from windows in their homes, watching helplessly as their stalls were destroyed or taken away on trucks.
“They don’t want Muslims to live in this country. Why? Are Muslims terrorists?” said Sabiran Bibi, 31, who has lived in the area all her life.
Raja Iqbal Singh, mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corp which is ruled by the BJP, said authorities were only bringing down “illegal buildings that have encroached onto the roads.”
He added that the action had nothing to do with the earlier violence, but that some of the shops belonged to people accused of rioting.
The drive occurred as the area in northwest New Delhi was swarmed by paramilitary forces in riot gear and comes after the city’s BJP chief Adesh Gupta urged the municipal corporation to “take action on the illegal construction and encroachment of the rioters.”
“I congratulate the corporation for taking quick action on it,” he wrote on Twitter.
While authorities have termed it a “routine exercise,” the call from Gupta and the timing of the move — four days after the violence in the neighborhood erupted — have raised questions.
A similar demolition drive was seen last week in central Madhya Pradesh State’s Khargone City after a Hindu procession on April 10 to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram erupted in violence, with Hindu mobs brandishing swords and sticks as they marched past Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Soon, groups from both communities began pelting stones at each other, police said.
A day later, bulldozers razed about 45 buildings, including homes and shops, in five parts of Khargone. Many of them belonged to the Muslim population, local media said.
“The buildings demolished were illegal structures set up on encroached land belonging to people from both communities,” P Anugraha, district collector in the city, told the Indian Express last week.
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew