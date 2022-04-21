Cases of hepatitis of unknown origin, first detected in children in the UK, have now been recorded in four more European countries and the US, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The WHO on Friday said it was monitoring 84 cases of severe acute hepatitis that were reported in Britain since April 5 and that it expected more cases in the coming days.
Cases have now been recorded in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain, the EU health agency said.
Nine suspected cases have also been recorded in the US state of Alabama, it said.
“Investigations are ongoing in all countries reporting cases. At present, the exact cause of hepatitis in these children remains unknown,” the ECDC said.
In most cases the children did not have a fever, but some of the cases in the UK were so severe that patients had to be transferred to specialist children’s liver units, while six children had liver transplants, the WHO and ECDC have said.
The infection mainly affected children younger than 10, and symptoms included jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
The known hepatitis viruses, from A to E, have not been detected in the children, so British health authorities have examined a link to common viruses, or other possible causes like COVID-19, infections or environmental factors.
For the moment, investigators suspect that the likeliest cause is infection, the ECDC said.
“No link to the COVID-19 vaccine was identified and detailed information collected through a questionnaire to cases about food, drink and personal habits failed to identify any common exposure,” the ECDC said.
In France “two cases of acute hepatitis whose etiology is still undetermined have been reported by the Lyon University Hospital” in children under 10 years of age and “are currently being investigated,” the public health agency said.
“Cases of acute hepatitis of undetermined etiology in children are not rare. The occurrence of these two cases is not unexpected and does not indicate, at this stage, an excess of cases in France,” the source added.
Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency, a public health protection body, said on Friday that “normal hygiene measures,” such as handwashing, “help to reduce the spread of many of the infections that we are investigating.”
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew