A Hong Kong radio DJ yesterday was jailed for 40 months for “seditious speech” under a law that authorities have embraced as China flattens dissent in the territory.
Tam Tak-chi (譚得志), 49, is among a growing number of democracy advocates charged with sedition, a previously little-used law that prosecutors have dusted off in the wake of massive protests in 2019.
Tam’s sentencing was aggravated because his seditious speech continued after China imposed a National Security Law on Hong Kong in 2020, Hong Kong Judge Stanley Chan (陳廣池) said while announcing the punishment.
Photo: Reuters
“Live long, mother, wait for me,” Tam shouted afterward as he was taken away from the court.
Better known by his moniker Fast Beat (快必), Tam hosted a popular online talk show that backed democracy and was highly critical of authorities, often using colorful language.
He was a regular presence at the protests and often set up street booths to deliver political speeches.
Prosecutors accused Tam of inciting hatred against the authorities by chanting the popular protest slogan “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” cursing the police force and repeatedly shouting “down with the [Chinese] Communist Party.”
Chan said that Tam was “just a 50-year-old coarse man railing recklessly” in pursuit of a well-paid seat in the Hong Kong legislature.
Tam said in a Facebook post that he would appeal.
“My conviction affects Hong Kong people’s freedom of speech,” he wrote.
Tam’s 40-month prison sentence might not be the end of his legal troubles.
He has been denied bail in a separate national security case.
Tam’s trial was the first since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover in which a sedition defendant pleaded not guilty and fought through a full trial.
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew