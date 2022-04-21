Hong Kong DJ Tam Tak-chi sentenced on sedition charges

AFP, HONG KONG





A Hong Kong radio DJ yesterday was jailed for 40 months for “seditious speech” under a law that authorities have embraced as China flattens dissent in the territory.

Tam Tak-chi (譚得志), 49, is among a growing number of democracy advocates charged with sedition, a previously little-used law that prosecutors have dusted off in the wake of massive protests in 2019.

Tam’s sentencing was aggravated because his seditious speech continued after China imposed a National Security Law on Hong Kong in 2020, Hong Kong Judge Stanley Chan (陳廣池) said while announcing the punishment.

Hong Kong radio DJ Tam Tak-chi walks to a prison van in Hong Kong on March 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

“Live long, mother, wait for me,” Tam shouted afterward as he was taken away from the court.

Better known by his moniker Fast Beat (快必), Tam hosted a popular online talk show that backed democracy and was highly critical of authorities, often using colorful language.

He was a regular presence at the protests and often set up street booths to deliver political speeches.

Prosecutors accused Tam of inciting hatred against the authorities by chanting the popular protest slogan “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” cursing the police force and repeatedly shouting “down with the [Chinese] Communist Party.”

Chan said that Tam was “just a 50-year-old coarse man railing recklessly” in pursuit of a well-paid seat in the Hong Kong legislature.

Tam said in a Facebook post that he would appeal.

“My conviction affects Hong Kong people’s freedom of speech,” he wrote.

Tam’s 40-month prison sentence might not be the end of his legal troubles.

He has been denied bail in a separate national security case.

Tam’s trial was the first since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover in which a sedition defendant pleaded not guilty and fought through a full trial.