The sole candidate for the post of Hong Kong chief executive, John Lee (李家超), has picked nearly 150 heavyweights — including the territory’s richest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) — to join his advisory teams.
Lee, the former No. 2 official of the territory, is to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on July 1 with backing from Beijing.
“The members have rich experience and contribution to the society ... they will be helpful to the platform drafting and other work in the future,” Tam Yiu-chung (譚耀宗), who is the director of Lee’s campaign office, told reporters yesterday.
Lee is expected to announce his platform later this month, media reports said, ahead of the election on May 8.
Since Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, there have been four chief executives, all of whom have struggled to balance the democratic aspirations of some residents with the vision of the Chinese Communist Party.
All of the territory’s leaders have been backed by Beijing and chosen by an “election committee” stacked with Beijing loyalists.
Among Lee’s 58-member campaign advisory team are Hong Kong’s biggest property tycoons, including CK Asset’s Li, Henderson Land Development’s Lee Shau-kee (李兆基), Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Raymond Kwok (郭炳聯) and New World Development’s Henry Cheng (鄭家純).
Other advisers include former WHO director-general Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍), chairman of electricity company CLP Holdings Michael Kadoorie and casino magnate Lui Che-woo (呂志和).
Apart from the advisory team that serves a honorary role, there is also a 90-member presidium that John Lee is consulting to draft his platform.
The presidium includes former Hong Kong chief secretary Henry Tang (唐英年), who is a standing committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, business magnate Allan Zeman, former director of Public Prosecutions Grenville Cross, former chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Charles Li (李小加), as well as movie star Jackie Chan (成龍).
A former career police officer, John Lee is widely expected to prioritize security issues if he gets the top job, having previously urged new legislation to fully implement a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory in 2020.
Meanwhile, Google’s YouTube yesterday terminated John Lee’s campaign channel because of US sanctions placed on him.
“Google complies with applicable US sanctions laws and enforces related policies under its terms of service,” a spokesman for the Alphabet Inc unit said.
“After review and consistent with these policies, we terminated the Johnlee2022 YouTube channel,” the spokesman added.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
