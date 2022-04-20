Two Turkish citizens who flew from Turkey to Greece in a motor glider that fell in the sea off the Greek island of Evia late on Saturday have been arrested and face deportation, government officials said on Monday.
The Greek coast guard found the two men, ages 32 and 33, on a beach near the town of Karystos on Evia.
They were taken to a hospital and arrested, as they did not have any travel documents, a coast guard official said.
Greek media reported that they were likely to request asylum, but police and government officials told reporters that they have not yet made that request. Police are preparing to deport them.
The two men told authorities that they had left the coastal city of Izmir in Turkey and headed toward Athens to travel to another country, but their motor glider ran out of fuel and fell in the sea.
They were assisted by local fishermen, who witnessed the incident, the coast guard said in a statement.
Greek authorities did not find the motor glider.
Eight Turkish soldiers requested political asylum in Greece in 2016, fleeing Turkey in a military helicopter after a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Greece has served as a gateway to the EU for migrants. Most of them make the short, but precarious sea journey from Turkey to Greece’s islands, while others seek entry into the country from its land border with Turkey.
A migrant woman was killed when she tried to cross the Evros River, which divides Greece from Turkey, police said on Sunday.
The woman was shot at close range, a coroner said, but it was unclear who had fired.
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,