Three injured in brazen robbery attempt in Brazil

AFP, BRASILIA





About 30 would-be robbers armed with machine guns terrorized a small Brazilian city overnight on Sunday to Monday, injuring two police officers and a bystander in a brazen, but ultimately failed assault on an armored cash van, authorities said.

The attackers fled empty-handed after an intense exchange of gunfire with police in the southern town of Guarapuava, and a manhunt complete with tracking dogs and helicopters was under way on Monday.

Video of the assault posted on social media showed residents of Guarapuava cowering amid a deafening hail of gunfire, while other recordings appeared to show the attackers using hostages as human shields in their getaway attempt.

Two police officers were wounded: one shot in the face and the other in a leg, officials said. Neither was critical.

A resident of the town was also hurt, but no details were provided.

Police said the would-be robbers set vehicles on fire at several strategic points across the city of 183,000 people, including at the police station, in a bid to slow the security response to their attack.

However, in the end, “they failed to access the safes [in the cash van] to steal the money,” Parana State Secretary of Security Romulo Soares said.

Officials said the attackers, most of them armed with machine guns, used about eight or 10 vehicles, some armored.

Police found explosives and bulletproof vests in vehicles abandoned by the would-be robbers.

Brazil has seen a number of similar robberies in the past few years by heavily armed gangs targeting smaller communities in carefully planned operations.

In December 2020, gunmen burst into a bank in Criciuma, detonated explosives to blast open its safe and then threw bills in the air before fleeing.

In August last year, a gang spread terror in the city of Aracatuba, in Sao Paulo State, strapping hostages to their getaway vehicles as human shields in a bank robbery involving drones and explosives. Two civilians and one bank robber died in that assault, which also left several people injured.