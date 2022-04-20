About 30 would-be robbers armed with machine guns terrorized a small Brazilian city overnight on Sunday to Monday, injuring two police officers and a bystander in a brazen, but ultimately failed assault on an armored cash van, authorities said.
The attackers fled empty-handed after an intense exchange of gunfire with police in the southern town of Guarapuava, and a manhunt complete with tracking dogs and helicopters was under way on Monday.
Video of the assault posted on social media showed residents of Guarapuava cowering amid a deafening hail of gunfire, while other recordings appeared to show the attackers using hostages as human shields in their getaway attempt.
Two police officers were wounded: one shot in the face and the other in a leg, officials said. Neither was critical.
A resident of the town was also hurt, but no details were provided.
Police said the would-be robbers set vehicles on fire at several strategic points across the city of 183,000 people, including at the police station, in a bid to slow the security response to their attack.
However, in the end, “they failed to access the safes [in the cash van] to steal the money,” Parana State Secretary of Security Romulo Soares said.
Officials said the attackers, most of them armed with machine guns, used about eight or 10 vehicles, some armored.
Police found explosives and bulletproof vests in vehicles abandoned by the would-be robbers.
Brazil has seen a number of similar robberies in the past few years by heavily armed gangs targeting smaller communities in carefully planned operations.
In December 2020, gunmen burst into a bank in Criciuma, detonated explosives to blast open its safe and then threw bills in the air before fleeing.
In August last year, a gang spread terror in the city of Aracatuba, in Sao Paulo State, strapping hostages to their getaway vehicles as human shields in a bank robbery involving drones and explosives. Two civilians and one bank robber died in that assault, which also left several people injured.
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,