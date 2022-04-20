A Kentucky man was awarded US$450,000 in a lawsuit against his former employer after the company disregarded his wish not to be given a birthday party.
In August 2019, Gravity Diagnostics, a medical laboratory, ignored Kevin Berling’s request not to celebrate his birthday due to his anxiety disorder.
Tony Bucher, Berling’s attorney, said that Berling spoke to the birthday celebration organizer about his request not to have a party, but “the person who was responsible for the birthday parties who he talked to flat-out forgot about his request.”
As a result, the company hosted the celebration, at which Berling suffered a panic attack.
Bucher said Berling went to his car, practiced breathing techniques, ate his lunch and then texted his manager, upset that his request had been ignored.
The person who scheduled the party “didn’t do it to be mean. She said she would accommodate [Berling’s request] and she just forgot,” Berling said.
The next day, Berling was “confronted and criticized” for his reaction, the lawsuit says.
“According to my client, [his managers] started reading him the riot act and accused him of stealing other coworkers’ joy,” Bucher told Link NKY.
“This confrontation triggered another panic attack,” the lawsuit says.
Amid this attack coworkers asked Berling to stop using coping mechanisms, including “hugging himself,” Bucher said.
When he did not, the staff members walked out.
“The way [they] say it, they believed he was enraged and possibly about to get violent,” Bucher said.
“At the conclusion of this meeting and because plaintiff had a panic attack, plaintiff was sent home from work for the remainder of 8 and 9 August,” the lawsuit says.
Berling apologized for having a panic attack, but three days later he received an e-mail from the company, “informing him that he was being terminated because of the events of the previous week,” the lawsuit says.
According to court documents, a jury awarded Berling US$450,000 — “US$120,000 in lost wages and benefits; US$30,000 in future lost wages and benefits; and US$300,000 for past, present and future mental pain and suffering, mental anguish, embarrassment, humiliation, mortification and loss of self-esteem.”
Kenton Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe said in a statement that Berling “was able to perform the essential functions of his job with or without reasonable accommodations,” but “suffered an adverse employment action because of that disability.”
Gravity Diagnostics chief operating officer Julie Brazil said the company would appeal.
