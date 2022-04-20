Russian attack revives debate on UN veto power

PARALYZED: A draft resolution seeks to convene the UN General Assembly when a Security Council member uses its veto, to discuss the situation in which it was cast

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





Liechtenstein was yesterday to convene the UN General Assembly to debate a draft resolution — backed by Washington — requiring the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to justify their use of the veto.

An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s veto power has allowed it to paralyze action in the Security Council, which is supposed to intervene in such conflicts as guarantor of global peace, as defined by the UN Charter.

The Liechtenstein proposal, cosponsored by about 50 countries, including the US, but, significantly, none of the other four permanent members of the Security Council — Russia, China, France and the UK — should be the subject of an upcoming vote, according to diplomats.

The Security Council also has 10 non-permanent members, who do not have the right of veto.

The proposal text, obtained by Agence France-Presse, provides for a convocation of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly “within 10 working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast.”

Among the cosponsors who have committed to voting for the text are Ukraine, Japan and Germany, the latter two hoping for seats as permanent members in a possibly enlarged Security Council in view of their global political and economic influence.

The positions of India, Brazil or South Africa, and other contenders for a potential permanent seat have not yet been revealed.

Even if it does not sponsor the text, France would vote in favor, one diplomat said.

How the UK, China and Russia, whose backing would be critical to such a controversial initiative, will vote is not clear.

Since the first veto ever used — by the Soviet Union in 1946 — Moscow has deployed it 143 times, far ahead of the US (86 times), the UK (30 times) or China and France (18 times each).

“We are particularly concerned by Russia’s shameful pattern of abusing its veto privilege over the past two decades,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The adoption of the Liechtenstein resolution “will be a significant step toward the accountability, transparency and responsibility of all” the permanent members of the Security Council, she added.

France, which last used the veto in 1989, proposed in 2013 that the permanent members collectively and voluntarily limit their use of the veto in the event of a mass atrocity.

Cosponsored by Mexico and supported by 100 countries, the proposal has so far stalled.