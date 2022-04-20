‘Drunk’ Congo soldiers run amok killing 15: officials

AFP, BUNIA, DR Congo





Two drunken Congolese soldiers in separate attacks gunned down 15 people in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), authorities said on Monday.

One “inebriated” soldier killed eight passengers and wounded seven aboard a boat on Lake Tanganyika, Fizi Administrator Aime Kawaya Mutipula said.

“Among the victims — all of them civilians — are men, women and children,” he said.

Local army spokesman Marc Elongo said that the soldier, Lukusa Kabamba, was then “lynched” by angry residents before he could be arrested and died from his injuries.

Local civic group coordinator Andre Byadunia had earlier said that the soldier had been “locked up” and urged “the authorities to put him on trial and sentence him.”

On Sunday, another soldier shot dead the bodyguard of a colonel before killing the colonel and five civilians at Bambu, Djugu authorities announced.

The village “woke up on Sunday morning to shooting and thought it was an attack,” local official Claude Mateso said.

However, it was a soldier who had been disarmed by his colleagues the previous evening because he was drunk, he added.

The killer, who had recovered his gun, was eventually shot dead by another soldier who gave chase.

“It’s an isolated case and we strongly condemn it,” Congolese Army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said.

“We are waiting to learn the real reasons behind this irresponsible and criminal act,” he added.

Meanwhile, six people in a neighboring province were wounded by a grenade thrown into a crowd by soldiers trying to arrest a young man in Kisovu village, Burungu Administrative Secretary Ngendahimana Eugene Gishoma said.

The provinces in the eastern part of the DR Congo have been wracked by violence linked to numerous armed groups over the past 25 years.

The government in May last year placed most of the region under a “state of siege,” but security forces have failed to restore peace.