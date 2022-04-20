Iran fights to recover its antiquities from the West

AFP, TEHRAN





Decorated glazed bricks almost 3,000 years old are on display at Iran’s National Museum after a four-decade search disrupted by war and an international legal battle.

Lions and winged cows with human heads, horses and bulls with a goat’s horn, kneeling men and women, and other mythological figures decorate the work created by the Mannaeans who lived in northwestern Iran in the first millennium BC.

The 51 square bricks are painted with a glazed coating on a black, brown, light blue, yellow or white background.

Antiquities repatriated from Switzerland are displayed at Iran’s National Museum in Tehran on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Their discovery and repatriation “is a series of incredible adventures,” said Youssef Hassanzadeh, an archeologist with the museum.

It is also the latest example of Middle Eastern and African countries recovering stolen antiquities that have ended up in Western countries.

According to Hassanzadeh, the story began after the 1979 Islamic revolution when a farmer, Mirza Ali, discovered painted ceramic bricks while cultivating his field.

The bricks had been used to decorate a temple near his village in West Azerbaijan province.

“People were looting and selling glazed bricks, taking advantage of the absence of government control,” said Hassanzadeh, who organized the exhibition at the museum, where visitors peer at the bricks displayed in glass cabinets.

A few years later in 1985, during war with Iraq, Iranian authorities sent a group of archeologists, protected by soldiers, to the village.

They started to dig and seized some bricks, but it was too late for the others.

Smugglers had shipped some of them overseas, where a number entered private collections and museums, the archeologist said.

The story took a new turn when the British Museum learned that an Iranian family had offered to sell a set of glazed bricks in Chiasso, on the Italy-Switzerland border.

In 1991, the museum sent its curator, John Curtis, to purchase the collection.

However, Curtis realized that the bricks had been taken from the West Azerbaijan site “and advised the British Museum and other European museums not to buy the family’s collection, because it is a unique one that must not be divided, but must be returned to its country of origin,” Hassanzadeh said.

The Iranian owner of the collection had a different view. He was not prepared to return the artifacts from Switzerland.

“In 2008, the Swiss police seized the objects. The case went to court. French archeologist Remy Boucharlat, who led excavations in Iran, confirmed the collection’s identity,” the Tehran-based museum said in a statement.

Legal proceedings dragged on for more than a decade, with a lawsuit filed by the National Museum in 2015, and pressure from Iranian diplomats.

“Finally on Dec. 20, 2020, the collection returned to us,” said Jebrael Nokandeh, curator of the National Museum, which was exhibiting the bricks until yesterday.