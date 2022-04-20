South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a national state of disaster over the deadly floods on the east coast, saying that rebuilding even basic services would take time.
“This is a humanitarian disaster that calls for a massive and urgent relief effort,” he said in a televised address. “The lives, health and well-being of thousands of people are still at risk.”
“The Port of Durban — which is one of the largest and busiest shipping terminals on the continent and which is vital to our country’s economy — has been severely affected,” he added.
Photo: Reuters
At least 443 people have died, with 48 still missing, around the east coast city of Durban, the president said.
Some badly damaged areas remain inaccessible, including 16 schools that are completely cut off, he said.
The state of disaster, similar to measures imposed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, unlocks more resources to assist those affected.
To ease concerns regarding corruption, which plagued COVID-19 efforts, Ramaphosa said that the government would create a special oversight body that would include the auditor general, business and religious groups, and professional associations of engineers and accountants.
Earlier on Monday, the military said that 10,000 troops have been deployed to help restore power and water, and search for the missing.
However, hopes for finding the missing were fading.
Clyde Naicker said his brother, Ronald, had been missing for a week, since he disappeared while trying to get to his job at a hospital.
“Apparently from what we heard, his vehicle got flooded and then he tried to go to safety,” Naicker said.
The family has been searching every day, but police only joined their effort on Monday.
For the hundreds of bodies that have been found, damaged roads and waterlogged cemeteries have made burials difficult.
“There are so many deceased, and the mortuaries cannot keep up because they have been so inundated,” said Pieter van der Westhuizen, general manager for funeral services at the Avbob insurance company.
“So it is taking a little longer to get the deceased buried,” he said.
The continuous rain had made it “very difficult to do burials,” KZN Funeral Directors Association representative Nasan Chetty said. “If we dig the graves and then come back to do the burial a few hours later it is water-logged.”
The normally azure waters at Durban’s beaches have been turned a muddy brown by the mountains of earth and debris washed to the shore.
The intensity of the floods took South Africa by surprise.
The country is still struggling to recover from COVID-19 and deadly riots last year that killed more than 350 people, mostly in the now flood-struck southeastern region.
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
Beibei sleeps beside thousands of strangers in rows of cots in a high-ceilinged exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real-estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai on Tuesday last week after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive COVID-19 test. Their two-year-old daughter, who was negative, went to her grandfather, while her nanny also went into quarantine. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such
WIN YOUNG HEARTS: The appointment of singer and actress Maudy Ayunda is an attempt to woo young Indonesians facing high unemployment, critics said Indonesia’s decision to name a pop star as its G20 spokesperson is the latest move in what critics say are vanity appointments the government has made as part of a bid to connect with its young population. Ayunda Faza Maudya — a 27-year-old singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda — was named as spokesperson for the country’s G20 presidency. She takes on the role as Indonesia faces the delicate balance of hosting several leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian delegates are invited to a G20 meeting in Washington this week,