Protest ear biter sentenced in HK

AFP, HONG KONG





A Hong Kong man was jailed for nearly 15 years yesterday after biting off an ear of a democracy advocate and attacking three others at the height of protests in the territory in 2019.

The prison term for Joe Chen (陳真), who shouted Chinese nationalist slogans before his attack, is the longest of those charged in relation to the turmoil three years ago.

Hong Kong High Court judge Judianna Barnes said that Chen biting off part of the ear of Hong Kong district councilor Andrew Chiu (趙家賢) was “very barbaric” and defied belief.

Then-Hong Kong district council candidate Andrew Chiu speaks to people on a street in Taikoo Shing District on Nov. 24, 2019. Photo: AFP

In December last year, a jury found Chen guilty of three counts of wounding with intent — an offense punishable by up to life imprisonment — and one count of common assault.

The court earlier heard that Chen, 52, shouted “Reclaim Taiwan” outside a shopping mall in Taikoo Shing, a middle-class neighborhood, in November 2019.

Chen attacked a man and two women with a knife when they confronted him, leaving the man in critical condition.

Chiu had part of his left ear bitten off when he attempted to restrain Chen.

Defense lawyers previously argued that Chen had consumed alcohol before the attack, and that he had chronic mental health issues stemming from his unemployment.

In a letter to the court, Chen’s wife said that her husband had never raised his hand against her in 30 years together.

However, judge Barnes questioned the accuracy of her claims, citing a medical report that said Chen’s wife once woke up to see her husband pointing a knife at her throat.

At the time, Chen was institutionalized after his wife called the police, which showed that he had violent tendencies, Barnes said.

An earlier civil claim between Chen and the four people he attacked had been settled, with Chiu compensated HK$1.9 million (US$242,000).

After the attack, Chen was surrounded by large crowds that included demonstrators from nearby protest sites.

Six men were charged with rioting after they beat up Chen in retaliation, with authorities accusing them of “vigilante justice.”

Chiu is one of dozens of right advocates in jail awaiting prosecution over their role in the territory’s democracy movement.