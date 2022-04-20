Sri Lanka expects ‘extreme austerity’

OPPOSITION WARNING: Sajith Premadasa said that the nation would overcome all of the challenges brought on by bad government policies if they take bold steps

Sri Lanka’s opposition leader yesterday warned that the country is facing a period of “extreme austerity” as he pushes to build support in parliament to change the constitution and remove the Rajapaksa family from power.

“We all have to swallow a bitter pill, or even several pills, because the consequences of irrationality throughout the past years have come home to roost,” Sajith Premadasa, leader of the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Now we have to face the music. Economic restructuring and everything else will have costs and benefits.”

“It’s going to be a time of extreme austerity and people of Sri Lanka must comprehend this reality, but if we take these bold steps, we can overcome all the challenges, all the obstacles that we face,” Premadasa said.

People protest outside the Old Parliament Building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government last week said that it would halt foreign debt service to preserve cash for food and fuel imports, a move that puts it on course for a series of defaults. That has led ratings companies to slash Sri Lanka further into “junk,” with Moody’s Investors Service on Monday the latest to downgrade the country’s credit rating.

Sri Lanka is seeking up to US$4 billion this year to help it import essentials and pay creditors amid a downward economic spiral of dwindling foreign reserves and Asia’s fastest inflation.

The crisis has triggered political unrest, with the president losing the support of his own coalition partners and facing growing street protests calling for his resignation.

Rajapaksa has resisted calls to quit from protesters camped in downtown Colombo, instead urging the nation to unite to find a way through the crisis.

The opposition has rejected his requests to form a unity government while demanding constitutional changes to scrap new presidential powers that Rajapaksa implemented shortly after he took power in late 2019.

In an apparent shift on Monday, Rajapaksa said that he is open to discussing constitutional changes with the opposition and acknowledged the government should have sought help earlier from the IMF.

The IMF would consider providing quick financial assistance to the country following representations by India, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

A delegation headed by Sri Lankan Minister of Finance Ali Sabry launched formal talks with the IMF in Washington on Monday for a program that the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing for imports of fuel, food and medicines.

Shamir Zavahir, an aide to Sabry, wrote on Twitter that Sri Lanka asked for a loan under the rapid financial instrument (RFI) window, meant for countries needing urgent balance-of-payment support, saying that the IMF was initially not inclined to grant the request.

“The IMF has subsequently informed Minister Sabry that India had also made representations on behalf of Sri Lanka for an RFI,” the ministry said in a statement. “It had been communicated that IMF will consider the special request made despite it being outside of the standard circumstances for the issuance of an RFI.”

Sri Lanka’s financial crisis has come as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated mismanaged government finances and as rising prices of fuel sapped foreign reserves.

Fuel, power, food and medicine have been running low for weeks.

Protests have erupted against Rajapaksa and his brother, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in the nation of 22 million people.

India and China have already extended billions of dollars in financial support to Sri Lanka.

Sabry met Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharamanhis on the sidelines of the IMF deliberations, and both sides said they agreed to deepen their cooperation.

“India will fully support the deliberations of Sri Lanka with the IMF, especially on the special request made for expediting an extended fund facility,” Sabry’s office said, citing his meeting with Sitharaman.

