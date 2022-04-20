People across East Timor yesterday went to the polls to choose either a Nobel laureate or a former guerrilla fighter — the incumbent president — as their next leader.
Front-runner Jose Ramos-Horta has pledged to break a longstanding deadlock between the two main political parties in Southeast Asia’s youngest nation should he win the runoff election against East Timorese President Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres.
“If I win ... I will hold a dialogue with political parties, including [Guterres’] Fretilin, so they can work together to maintain stability and peace,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner told journalists yesterday, holding aloft a finger stained purple after casting his vote.
Photo: Reuters
Former guerrilla leader Guterres promised “to ensure national stability, and to adhere to the mission as president of the republic, which is inseparable from the constitution,” at a polling station in the capital, Dili.
Both candidates have pledged to respect the election results regardless of the outcome.
The poll is a rematch of a 2007 election won handily by Ramos-Horta, a former revolutionary hero.
Nearly 860,000 of East Timor’s 1.3 million citizens are eligible to vote and ballot counting could take several days.
Ramos-Horta was dominant in the election’s first round on March 19, winning 46 percent of votes versus Guterres’ 22 percent, but failed to secure the needed majority. Participation across the nation reached 77 percent as voters chose between 16 candidates.
The winner is to take office for five years from May 20 — the 20th anniversary of East Timor’s independence from Indonesia, which occupied the former Portuguese colony for 24 years.
Guterres, 67, was elected as the nation’s leader in 2017 with the support of former rebel Xanana Gusmao, the nation’s first president, but Gusmao has this time thrown his CNRT party’s weight behind Ramos-Horta, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 for his efforts toward ending the conflict in East Timor and was the main spokesperson of the independence movement.
The 72-year-old, who survived an assassination attempt in 2008, served as the nation’s first prime minister before his presidential term from 2007 to 2012. He came out of retirement to challenge Guterres after accusing him of violating the constitution.
The president has refused to endorse any CNRT ministers since 2018, plunging the nation into political paralysis.
Ramos-Horta indicated that he could dissolve parliament if elected to end the deadlock.
In the 2007 presidential election, Ramos-Horta won by 69 percent, while Guterres gained 31 percent of the votes.
The tiny nation is still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its economy.
Speaking outside a polling station, university student Lizia Bahkita de Araujo, 27, said she hoped whoever won would focus on education.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, students faced a difficult situation because their classes were moved online, and it did not go well because of the bad Internet,” De Araujo said, adding jobs for the nation’s young people are also a pressing concern.
Forty-two percent of the population of East Timor lives in poverty, according to the World Bank.
