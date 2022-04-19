UKRAINE
EU membership form done
The nation on Sunday completed a questionnaire that will form a starting point for the EU to decide on membership for Kyiv, said Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8. The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, Zhovkva said. “We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”
SPAIN
Garcia Marquez honored
A new library in Barcelona’s Sant Marti de Provencals District has been named in honor of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez. “The plan for the new library was under way when Garcia Marquez died in 2014, so it was decided to name it in his honor because he and many other Latin American authors had a close relationship with the city,” chief librarian Neus Castellano said. “It’s a nod towards the role Barcelona has played in Latin American literature.” Garcia Marquez lived in Barcelona from 1967 to 1975, arriving shortly after the publication of his groundbreaking magical realism novel One Hundred Years of Solitude.
UNITED KINGDOM
Video shop turns 40
Against the odds, 20th Century Flicks, a DVD and VHS rental store in Bristol, England, has reached a landmark — its 40th anniversary — and is marking the moment with a festival showing films from the year of its opening, 1982. “It does feel like a milestone,” said one of the owners, Dave Taylor, who began working at the shop two decades ago when renting videos and DVDs was as routine as clicking on a Netflix or Amazon Prime film is now. “It’s changed a lot, but there is still a demand for what we do. People who use our service really value it and Bristol really loves its film. There are enough people in the city wanting to watch the stuff that we have,” he said.
UNITED STATES
‘Ever Forward’ refloated
After two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge it and the subsequent removal of about 500 of the 5,000 containers it was carrying, the Ever Forward was refloated in the Chesapeake Bay just before 7am on Sunday by two barges and five tugboats. A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels, as they pulled and pushed the ship from the mud, across a dredged hole and back into the shipping channel. Once refloated, the Ever Forward was weighed down again by water tanks to ensure safe passage under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on its way to an anchorage off Annapolis, the Baltimore Sun reported.
UNITED STATES
Florida rejects math books
Florida’s education department has rejected 54 mathematics textbooks from next year’s school curriculum, citing alleged references to critical race theory (CRT) among a range of reasoning for some of the rejections, officials announced. The department said in a news release on Friday that some of the books had been rejected for failure to comply with the state’s content standards, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, but that 21 percent of the books were disallowed “because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.” Critical race theory is an academic practice that examines the ways in which racism operates in US laws and society.
SOUTH KOREA
Russian paintings stranded
Dozens of paintings by renowned Russian artists are stuck in Seoul after an exhibition due to flight sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, organizers said yesterday. The paintings by about 50 Russian artists — including Wassily Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich and Alexander Rodchenko, among others — have been on display at the Sejong Museum of Art since December. The art works were loaned by four Russian institutions for the exhibition, the organizers said, including the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum and the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts.
SOUTH KOREA
Most precautions lifted
The government yesterday lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions. A midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses was scrapped, along with a cap of 10 people allowed to gather. From next week, people are to be allowed to eat snacks in cinemas and other indoor public facilities such as stadiums. However, people are still required to wear masks, with the government planning to review whether to ease mask rules in two weeks. The relaxation of the rules came as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday fell to the lowest since Feb. 9.
LEBANON
IS vows ‘revenge’
The Islamic State (IS) group on Sunday vowed “revenge” over the killing of its former leader. “We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge” over the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and the group’s former spokesman, an audio message attributed to the group and circulated on Telegram said. The group’s new spokesman, Abu-Omar al-Muhajjir, also called on supporters to resume attacks in Europe, taking advantage of the “available opportunity” of “the crusaders fighting each other” — in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
TURKEY
New offensive launched
The military has launched a new ground-and-air offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said yesterday. Fighter jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, before commando troops crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s Web site. The jets “successfully” struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK, he said. “Our operation is continuing successfully, as planned,” Akar said. “We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years.”
SAUDI ARABIA
Yemen leader ‘pushed out’
The government earlier this month pushed Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to step down, and officials have confined him to his home and restricted his communications, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council. Citing anonymous Saudi and Yemeni officials, the Journal said that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman gave Hadi a written decree delegating his powers to the council, which consists of eight representatives of different Yemeni groups. According to the officials, some Saudi officials had threatened to publicize what they said was evidence of Hadi’s corruption in their efforts to convince him to step down, the Journal wrote.
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew