World News Quick Take

Agencies





UKRAINE

EU membership form done

The nation on Sunday completed a questionnaire that will form a starting point for the EU to decide on membership for Kyiv, said Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed the questionnaire to Zelenskiy during her visit to Kyiv on April 8. The European Commission will need to issue a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the necessary membership criteria, Zhovkva said. “We expect the recommendation ... to be positive, and then the ball will be on the side of the EU member states.”

SPAIN

Garcia Marquez honored

A new library in Barcelona’s Sant Marti de Provencals District has been named in honor of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez. “The plan for the new library was under way when Garcia Marquez died in 2014, so it was decided to name it in his honor because he and many other Latin American authors had a close relationship with the city,” chief librarian Neus Castellano said. “It’s a nod towards the role Barcelona has played in Latin American literature.” Garcia Marquez lived in Barcelona from 1967 to 1975, arriving shortly after the publication of his groundbreaking magical realism novel One Hundred Years of Solitude.

UNITED KINGDOM

Video shop turns 40

Against the odds, 20th Century Flicks, a DVD and VHS rental store in Bristol, England, has reached a landmark — its 40th anniversary — and is marking the moment with a festival showing films from the year of its opening, 1982. “It does feel like a milestone,” said one of the owners, Dave Taylor, who began working at the shop two decades ago when renting videos and DVDs was as routine as clicking on a Netflix or Amazon Prime film is now. “It’s changed a lot, but there is still a demand for what we do. People who use our service really value it and Bristol really loves its film. There are enough people in the city wanting to watch the stuff that we have,” he said.

UNITED STATES

‘Ever Forward’ refloated

After two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge it and the subsequent removal of about 500 of the 5,000 containers it was carrying, the Ever Forward was refloated in the Chesapeake Bay just before 7am on Sunday by two barges and five tugboats. A full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels, as they pulled and pushed the ship from the mud, across a dredged hole and back into the shipping channel. Once refloated, the Ever Forward was weighed down again by water tanks to ensure safe passage under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on its way to an anchorage off Annapolis, the Baltimore Sun reported.

UNITED STATES

Florida rejects math books

Florida’s education department has rejected 54 mathematics textbooks from next year’s school curriculum, citing alleged references to critical race theory (CRT) among a range of reasoning for some of the rejections, officials announced. The department said in a news release on Friday that some of the books had been rejected for failure to comply with the state’s content standards, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, but that 21 percent of the books were disallowed “because they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.” Critical race theory is an academic practice that examines the ways in which racism operates in US laws and society.

SOUTH KOREA

Russian paintings stranded

Dozens of paintings by renowned Russian artists are stuck in Seoul after an exhibition due to flight sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, organizers said yesterday. The paintings by about 50 Russian artists — including Wassily Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich and Alexander Rodchenko, among others — have been on display at the Sejong Museum of Art since December. The art works were loaned by four Russian institutions for the exhibition, the organizers said, including the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum and the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts.

SOUTH KOREA

Most precautions lifted

The government yesterday lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions. A midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses was scrapped, along with a cap of 10 people allowed to gather. From next week, people are to be allowed to eat snacks in cinemas and other indoor public facilities such as stadiums. However, people are still required to wear masks, with the government planning to review whether to ease mask rules in two weeks. The relaxation of the rules came as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday fell to the lowest since Feb. 9.

LEBANON

IS vows ‘revenge’

The Islamic State (IS) group on Sunday vowed “revenge” over the killing of its former leader. “We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge” over the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and the group’s former spokesman, an audio message attributed to the group and circulated on Telegram said. The group’s new spokesman, Abu-Omar al-Muhajjir, also called on supporters to resume attacks in Europe, taking advantage of the “available opportunity” of “the crusaders fighting each other” — in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

TURKEY

New offensive launched

The military has launched a new ground-and-air offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said yesterday. Fighter jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, before commando troops crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s Web site. The jets “successfully” struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK, he said. “Our operation is continuing successfully, as planned,” Akar said. “We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Yemen leader ‘pushed out’

The government earlier this month pushed Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to step down, and officials have confined him to his home and restricted his communications, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Hadi announced his resignation on April 7, handing his powers to a new leadership council. Citing anonymous Saudi and Yemeni officials, the Journal said that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman gave Hadi a written decree delegating his powers to the council, which consists of eight representatives of different Yemeni groups. According to the officials, some Saudi officials had threatened to publicize what they said was evidence of Hadi’s corruption in their efforts to convince him to step down, the Journal wrote.