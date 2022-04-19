Two minors dead in mass shootings in US over Easter

AP, HAMPTON, South Carolina





Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early on Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.

The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early on Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.

No one was reported killed in the violence at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, about 130km west of Charleston, said an e-mail from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.

In Pittsburgh, two male youths were killed and at least eight people wounded when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property.

The “vast majority” of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city’s Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters, and Schubert said police were processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the rental home.

The two shootings came just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in South Carolina’s capital, Columbia, about 145km north of Sunday’s nightclub shooting.

Nine people were shot, and five people sustained other kinds of injuries while trying to flee the scene at the Columbiana Center, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said on Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

The only person arrested in the mall shooting so far is Jewayne Price, 22, one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets on Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense.

Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol, because he legally owned his gun, but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.