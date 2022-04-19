The death toll from Pakistani military airstrikes in the eastern Afghanistan provinces of Khost and Kunar has jumped to at least 47, officials said on Sunday, as Islamabad urged Kabul to act against militants launching attacks from Afghan soil.
Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power last year, with Islamabad claiming that militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighboring country.
The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700km border.
Tensions between the two neighbors deepened after Saturday’s pre-dawn air assault, which Afghan officials now claim was carried out by Pakistani military helicopters.
The airstrikes hit residential houses in Khost and Kunar along the border, Afghan officials said.
Earlier, officials had said Pakistani forces had fired rockets.
“Forty-one civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and 22 others were wounded in airstrikes by Pakistani forces near the Durand line in Khost Province,” Shabir Ahmad Osmani, director of information and culture in Khost, told reporters.
Najibullah, an official with the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Khost said the death toll in the province was 48.
“Twenty-four people were killed from one family itself,” he said.
Jamshid, a tribal leader from Khost, also confirmed that more than 40 people had died.
“I went yesterday with several people to donate blood for treating the wounded in Khost strike,” Jamshid said.
Another government official in Khost, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he saw “42 graves” of people killed, adding that a few people were missing.
“Faces and bodies of some were charred and beyond recognition,” said Abdul Wahab, a religious scholar from Khost who helped bury some victims.
On Saturday, officials had said five children and a woman had been killed in similar strikes in Kunar.
The Pakistani military has so far not offered any comment on the strikes, but on Sunday the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to rein in the militants.
“Pakistan requests the sovereign government of Afghanistan to secure Pak-Afghan border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.
It said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan District on Thursday by “terrorists operating from Afghanistan.”
Areas along the border have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates across the porous frontier with Afghanistan.
The TTP is pressuring the Pakistani authorities to allow militants to return to their hometowns with impunity after foreign fighters were told by the Afghan Taliban to leave Afghanistan.
The Taliban government in Kabul issued a warning to Pakistan after Saturday’s assault.
“This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said late on Saturday. “The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side.”
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who waited more than three hours on an ambulance stretcher for treatment at a regional hospital in the Australian state of Victoria. The 72-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and died on Monday afternoon after waiting about three-and-a-half hours for treatment at the Bairnsdale Regional Health Service in East Gippsland. The Guardian Australia understands the man had been taken out of the ambulance and into the hospital at the time of his death. He was considered a low-acuity case, but his condition deteriorated as he was left waiting in a corridor for a
Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.” In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections
BEFORE OR AFTER ELECTION: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s announcement that Lawrence Wang would be his party’s candidate comes after another contender stepped aside Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that Singaporean Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong (黃循財) would succeed him as the city-state’s leader. Wong was chosen as leader of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) so-called fourth generation team, the party said in a statement on Thursday, paving the way for him to become prime minister. “The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after the next general election” given that the PAP wins, Lee said yesterday. “It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight,” Lee added. Lee — whose father, Lee Kuan Yew