Afghanistan death toll in Pakistan strikes tops 47

‘TERRORIST ACTIVITIES’: Pakistani helicopters struck residential areas, killing mostly women and children, including 24 people from a single family, officials said

AFP, KABUL





The death toll from Pakistani military airstrikes in the eastern Afghanistan provinces of Khost and Kunar has jumped to at least 47, officials said on Sunday, as Islamabad urged Kabul to act against militants launching attacks from Afghan soil.

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power last year, with Islamabad claiming that militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighboring country.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700km border.

Tensions between the two neighbors deepened after Saturday’s pre-dawn air assault, which Afghan officials now claim was carried out by Pakistani military helicopters.

The airstrikes hit residential houses in Khost and Kunar along the border, Afghan officials said.

Earlier, officials had said Pakistani forces had fired rockets.

“Forty-one civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and 22 others were wounded in airstrikes by Pakistani forces near the Durand line in Khost Province,” Shabir Ahmad Osmani, director of information and culture in Khost, told reporters.

Najibullah, an official with the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Khost said the death toll in the province was 48.

“Twenty-four people were killed from one family itself,” he said.

Jamshid, a tribal leader from Khost, also confirmed that more than 40 people had died.

“I went yesterday with several people to donate blood for treating the wounded in Khost strike,” Jamshid said.

Another government official in Khost, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he saw “42 graves” of people killed, adding that a few people were missing.

“Faces and bodies of some were charred and beyond recognition,” said Abdul Wahab, a religious scholar from Khost who helped bury some victims.

On Saturday, officials had said five children and a woman had been killed in similar strikes in Kunar.

The Pakistani military has so far not offered any comment on the strikes, but on Sunday the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the Taliban authorities in Kabul to rein in the militants.

“Pakistan requests the sovereign government of Afghanistan to secure Pak-Afghan border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

It said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in North Waziristan District on Thursday by “terrorists operating from Afghanistan.”

Areas along the border have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates across the porous frontier with Afghanistan.

The TTP is pressuring the Pakistani authorities to allow militants to return to their hometowns with impunity after foreign fighters were told by the Afghan Taliban to leave Afghanistan.

The Taliban government in Kabul issued a warning to Pakistan after Saturday’s assault.

“This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said late on Saturday. “The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side.”