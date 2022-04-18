World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Shanghai sets virus deadline

Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of COVID-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which would allow the city to start returning to normal amid public anxiety and food supply pressures. The target would require officials to accelerate testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) secretary of the city’s Baoshan District said in a speech dated Saturday. Shanghai’s new goal was communicated in recent days to the city’s CCP cadres and organizations such as schools, said the sources, asking to remain anonymous. China’s definition of zero COVID status at the community level means that no new cases emerge outside quarantined areas. “This is a military order, there is no room for bargaining, we can only grit our teeth and fight for victory,” the speech said.

ISRAEL

Ten injured near mosque

Police have entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, two days after clashes with Palestinians. The police cleared Palestinians out of the sprawling esplanade outside the mosque itself early yesterday, while dozens of Palestinians remained inside the building chanting “God is Greatest.” The police said they entered to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. They said Palestinians had stockpiled stones and set up barriers in anticipation of violence. Shortly afterward, Palestinians reported brief clashes with Israeli police, just outside the mosque compound. Palestinian medics said that 10 people were wounded.

UNITED KINGDOM

Cleric slams Rwanda plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda does not “stand the judgement of God,” according to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. In a scathing intervention, the head of the Church of England, was to use his Easter Sunday sermon to say that the principle of deporting asylum seekers 6,400km from where they sought sanctuary is akin to “subcontracting our responsibilities” and the “opposite of the nature of God.” The plans, announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel in Kigali last week, would see asylum seekers arriving in the UK given a one-way ticket to Rwanda. The government was facing fresh criticism on Saturday night after the Observer was told that a “high proportion” of unaccompanied children who arrive in the UK on small boats are being classified as adults by Home Office officials. “This means there’s a big chance of sending children to Rwanda, and once there, they won’t be able to have their age assessments reassessed or appealed,” refugee law specialist Daniel Sohege said.

SPAIN

Village names itself Ukraine

A peaceful white-walled village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity with those caught up in the conflict more than 4,000km away. On a sign at a roundabout at the village’s entrance, Ukraine has replaced Fuentes de Andalucia and the country’s blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside. Streets have been renamed City of Kyiv, Odesa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants east of Seville. “The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine, but also about where countries are at war in current times,” Ukraine Mayor Francisco Martinez said. Martinez said the name change was more than a gesture and villagers had also raised 3,500 euros (US$3,784) within two days for a planned refugee center.