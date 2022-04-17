Counterprotesters, police clash at far-right Swedish rally

AFP, STOCKHOLM





Counterprotesters demonstrating against a far-right group’s intention to burn a Koran in Orebro, Sweden, clashed with police on Friday, leaving nine police officers injured, authorities said.

A police statement confirmed the number.

Their injuries included “broken arms and police officers who have been hit by stones,” police spokeswoman Diana Qudhaib told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

A police bus burns after counterprotesters set it on fire ahead of an anti-Muslim demonstration in Orebro, Sweden, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

A member of the public was also hit by a stone to the head, she said.

The demonstration — involving about 200 people, according to local media — dispersed later in the evening.

It was the second day running of clashes on the fringes of a rally by the anti-immigration and anti-Islamic “Stram Kurs” (Hard Line) movement led by Danish-Swedish political campaigner Rasmus Paludan.

Three police officers had to be taken to hospital after a riot broke out in the city of Linkoping on Thursday, where a demonstration that included a Koran burning was planned. Two people were arrested at that protest.

Reacting to the violence, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said: “In Sweden, people are allowed to express their opinions, whether they are in good or bad taste, that is part of our democracy. No matter what you think, you must never resort to violence. We will never accept it.”

“This is exactly the kind of violent reaction he [Rasmus Paludan] wants to see. The very purpose is to incite people against each other,” she added in comments to the TT news agency.

Paludan has regularly been at the center of incidents in the past few years.

In November 2020, he was arrested in France and later deported.

Five other political campaigners were arrested in Belgium shortly afterward, accused of wanting to “spread hatred” by burning a Koran in Brussels.