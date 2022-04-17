More cities in China set curbs

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Shanghai yesterday reported a record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, while other areas across China imposed restrictions as Beijing kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Taiwan-headquartered Apple supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation.”

In northwestern China, Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds, and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections this month.

A person rides a bicycle on a deserted street in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: AFP

A Xian City Government official, responding to residents’ concerns over potential food shortages, yesterday said that the announcement did not constitute a lockdown and that the city would not impose one.

Shanghai, at the center of China’s outbreak, yesterday reported a record 3,590 symptomatic cases, as well as 19,923 asymptomatic cases. The asymptomatic case number was up slightly from 19,872 cases a day earlier.

The city’s COVID-19 case tally makes up the vast majority of cases nationwide, even as most of its 25 million residents remain under lockdown.

The city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, yesterday said that all employees capable of working from home must do so, and residential compounds and company campuses should avoid unnecessary entry of people and vehicles.

Suzhou has reported more than 500 cases in its latest outbreak.

At the Zhengzhou facility, only personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID-19 tests would be able to leave the zone during the period, although “special vehicles” would be able to travel normally for work reasons, economic zone authorities said on WeChat.

Overall, the country reported 24,791 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were asymptomatic, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday.

That compares with 24,268 new cases a day earlier — 3,486 of which were symptomatic and 20,782 asymptomatic.