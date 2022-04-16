Russia loses warship; Zelenskiy hails resolve to fight

On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukraine’s president hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life — to fight.”

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told his country late on Thursday that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”

Listing the ways Ukraine has defended against the onslaught, Zelenskiy noted “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea.

The Moskva guided missile cruiser participates in a military parade near the Russian-occupied port city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, on July 31, 2011. Photo: AFP

It was his only reference to the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, named for the Russian capital, which became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war.

It sank on Thursday while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage under circumstances that remained under dispute.

Ukrainian officials said their forces struck the vessel with missiles, while Moscow acknowledged a fire on board, but not any attack.

US and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze.

In any case, the loss was a symbolic defeat for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital, Kyiv.

The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its removal reduces Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.

It is also a blow to Moscow’s prestige in a war already widely seen as a historic blunder. Entering its eighth week, the invasion has stalled amid resistance from Ukrainian fighters bolstered by weapons and other aid sent by Western nations.

During the first days of the war, the Moskva was reportedly the ship that called on Ukrainian soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender in a standoff.

In a widely circulated recording, a soldier responded: “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”

Ukraine and its supporters consider it an iconic moment of defiance, and Kyiv recently unveiled a postage stamp commemorating it.

If Ukraine carried out the attack, the Moskva likely represents the largest warship to be sunk in combat since the 1982 Falkland Islands War, which saw a similar-sized cruiser called the ARA General Belgrano torpedoed by a British submarine, killing more than 300 Argentine sailors on board.

The news about the flagship overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Moscow’s forces have been battling Ukrainian forces since the early days of the invasion in some of the heaviest fighting of the war — at a horrific cost to civilians.

Dwindling numbers of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol are holding out against a siege that has trapped well over 100,000 civilians in desperate need of food, water and heating.

UN World Food Programme director David Beasley said that people are being “starved to death” in the besieged city.

Mariupol’s mayor said that more than 10,000 civilians had died and the death toll could surpass 20,000, after weeks of attacks and privation carpeted the streets with bodies.

Mariupol’s capture is critical for Russia because it would allow its forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and a likely target of a future offensive.