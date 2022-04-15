World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Storm’s toll rises to 117

The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Megi rose to 117 yesterday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages. Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands of people into evacuation centers. Emergency personnel in Abuyog municipality have retrieved dozens of bodies from the coastal village of Pilar, which was destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday. At least 28 people were killed and about 150 are missing, Abuyog Mayor Lemuel Traya told reporters, adding that there was little hope of finding anyone else alive. Bad weather and thick mud had complicated retrieval efforts in Pilar, where the ground was unstable. Searchers were also combing the coastline after some bodies were swept kilometers away by ocean currents. “This will not end soon, it could go on for days,” Traya said.

FRANCE

Rabbits given reprieve

The rabbits of Paris can breathe a sigh of relief and continue merrily feasting on the capital’s vegetation after the city reversed an order classifying them as a nuisance. The order had been adopted last year to stop what authorities said was damage being caused by the animals, notably on the large lawns around Les Invalides. It would have given the city the authority to eliminate the rabbit population in a move that outraged local animal advocates, who obtained a court order suspending it. However, without waiting for a final legal ruling, Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement reversed the order, the Paris Animaux Zoopolis (PAZ) group told reporters. PAZ head Amandine Sanvisens told reporters that the city police had provided no proof that the animals were causing any damage. “We are pushing for a peaceful cohabitation with the animals that live in the city and we want to promote non-lethal methods,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Quakes hit near volcano

Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years. The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka, are not known. However, they might not be an indication of volcanic activity, said Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage. “These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be tectonic in nature, or a combination of tectonics and the volcano,” Schneider said. “We really can’t tell the difference at this point.”

UNITED STATES

Wildfire affects New Mexico

Firefighters on Wednesday scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures, displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools. Homes were among the structures that had burned, but officials did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 16.6km2 of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, Lincoln National Forest spokeswoman Laura Rabon said. New Mexico State Police released a statement saying that two people had been found dead in a residence.