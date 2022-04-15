PHILIPPINES
Storm’s toll rises to 117
The death toll from landslides and flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Megi rose to 117 yesterday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages. Scores of people are still missing and feared dead after the strongest storm to strike the archipelago nation this year dumped heavy rain over several days, forcing tens of thousands of people into evacuation centers. Emergency personnel in Abuyog municipality have retrieved dozens of bodies from the coastal village of Pilar, which was destroyed by a landslide on Tuesday. At least 28 people were killed and about 150 are missing, Abuyog Mayor Lemuel Traya told reporters, adding that there was little hope of finding anyone else alive. Bad weather and thick mud had complicated retrieval efforts in Pilar, where the ground was unstable. Searchers were also combing the coastline after some bodies were swept kilometers away by ocean currents. “This will not end soon, it could go on for days,” Traya said.
FRANCE
Rabbits given reprieve
The rabbits of Paris can breathe a sigh of relief and continue merrily feasting on the capital’s vegetation after the city reversed an order classifying them as a nuisance. The order had been adopted last year to stop what authorities said was damage being caused by the animals, notably on the large lawns around Les Invalides. It would have given the city the authority to eliminate the rabbit population in a move that outraged local animal advocates, who obtained a court order suspending it. However, without waiting for a final legal ruling, Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement reversed the order, the Paris Animaux Zoopolis (PAZ) group told reporters. PAZ head Amandine Sanvisens told reporters that the city police had provided no proof that the animals were causing any damage. “We are pushing for a peaceful cohabitation with the animals that live in the city and we want to promote non-lethal methods,” she said.
UNITED STATES
Quakes hit near volcano
Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years. The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka, are not known. However, they might not be an indication of volcanic activity, said Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage. “These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be tectonic in nature, or a combination of tectonics and the volcano,” Schneider said. “We really can’t tell the difference at this point.”
UNITED STATES
Wildfire affects New Mexico
Firefighters on Wednesday scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures, displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools. Homes were among the structures that had burned, but officials did not have a count of how many were destroyed in the blaze that torched at least 16.6km2 of forest, brush and grass on the east side of the community of Ruidoso, Lincoln National Forest spokeswoman Laura Rabon said. New Mexico State Police released a statement saying that two people had been found dead in a residence.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19