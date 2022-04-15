Flooding kills 259 in S Africa’s Durban area

‘CLIMATE CHANGE’: Residents fled as houses were swept away, road infrastructure was severely damaged and buildings collapsed in eThekwini

AP, JOHANNESBURG





Flooding in South Africa’s Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a “catastrophe of enormous proportions,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

“This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here,” said Ramaphosa as he visited flooded areas of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area.

“We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he said.

A rainbow is pictured in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The death toll was expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations continued in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said.

The province was to be declared a disaster area by the national government, Ramaphosa said.

“KwaZulu-Natal is going to be declared a provincial area of disaster, so that we are able to do things quickly,” he said. “The bridges have collapsed, the roads have collapsed, people have died and people are injured.”

Shipping containers are wrapped around a road sign after flooding in Durban, South Africa, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

One family had lost 10 members in the devastating floods, he said.

Residents have had to flee their homes as they were swept away, buildings collapsed and road infrastructure severely damaged.

Durban port was flooded and shipping containers were swept away into a jumbled heap.

Authorities were also seeking to restore electricity to large parts of the province after heavy flooding at power stations.

Rescue efforts by the South African National Defense Force were delayed as the military’s air wing was also affected by the floods, General Rudzani Maphwanya said.

The military deployed personnel and helicopters across the province on Wednesday, Maphwanya said.

The South Africa Weather Services has warned of continued winds and rains, and the risk of continued flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces over the weekend.

South Africa’s Eastern Cape, Free State and North West provinces could be affected, it said.