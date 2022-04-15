Flooding in South Africa’s Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a “catastrophe of enormous proportions,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
“This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here,” said Ramaphosa as he visited flooded areas of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area.
“We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
The death toll was expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations continued in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said.
The province was to be declared a disaster area by the national government, Ramaphosa said.
“KwaZulu-Natal is going to be declared a provincial area of disaster, so that we are able to do things quickly,” he said. “The bridges have collapsed, the roads have collapsed, people have died and people are injured.”
Photo: AP
One family had lost 10 members in the devastating floods, he said.
Residents have had to flee their homes as they were swept away, buildings collapsed and road infrastructure severely damaged.
Durban port was flooded and shipping containers were swept away into a jumbled heap.
Authorities were also seeking to restore electricity to large parts of the province after heavy flooding at power stations.
Rescue efforts by the South African National Defense Force were delayed as the military’s air wing was also affected by the floods, General Rudzani Maphwanya said.
The military deployed personnel and helicopters across the province on Wednesday, Maphwanya said.
The South Africa Weather Services has warned of continued winds and rains, and the risk of continued flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces over the weekend.
South Africa’s Eastern Cape, Free State and North West provinces could be affected, it said.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19