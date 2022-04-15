Brooklyn shooting suspect is arrested

‘PROPHET OF DOOM’: A US attorney said that the motive for the attack was unclear after suspect Frank James was detained near a McDonald’s following a call to police

AP, NEW YORK





The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect called police to come get him, US law enforcement officials said.

Frank James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the violence on a rush-hour train, which left people around the city on edge.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said.

Shooting suspect Frank James, right, is put into a police vehicle outside the 9th Police Precinct in New York on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

James was due to appear in court yesterday on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said.

In the past few months, James railed in videos on his YouTube channel about racism and violence in the US, and about his struggles with mental healthcare in New York City.

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death,” James says in a video, in which he takes on the moniker “Prophet of Doom.”

However, the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.

James did not respond to reporters’ shouted questions as he was led to a police vehicle on Wednesday.

He was transferred hours later to the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons and was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer representing him.

Police had urged the public to help find him, releasing his name and photograph, and even sending a cellphone alert before they got a tip on Wednesday.

The tipster was James, calling to say he knew he was wanted and that police could find him at a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, two law enforcement officials said.

They were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

James was gone when officers arrived, but he was soon spotted on a busy corner nearby, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

Passerby Aleksei Korobow said he saw four police vehicles zoom past and when he caught up to them, James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on.

“There was nowhere left for him to run,” police commissioner Keechant Sewell said.