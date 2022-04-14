PHILIPPINES
Storm death toll climbs to 59
The death toll from landslides and floods rose to 59 yesterday, official figures showed, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches. Most of the deaths from Tropical Storm Megi — the strongest to hit the island nation this year — were in the central province of Leyte, where a series of landslides devastated communities. Rescuers used boats to reach survivors in Pilar, a village of about 400 people in Abuyog municipality, where a torrent of mud and earth on Tuesday pushed houses into the sea, and police reported five deaths. A rumbling sound like “a helicopter” alerted Ara Mae Canuto, 22, to the landslide hurtling toward her family’s home, she said. She tried to outrun it, but was swept into the water and nearly drowned. “I swallowed dirt, and my ears and nose are full of mud,” Canuto told reporters by telephone from her hospital bed where she is being treated for cuts and bruises. Her father died and her mother has not been found.
UNITED STATES
Unlit vehicle stirs hubbub
San Francisco police faced an unprecedented problem when an officer stopped a vehicle that was driving at night with no headlights on, only to discover that there was no one inside. The vehicle, it turned out, was self-driving, and the police officer’s encounter was captured on film by a passerby, who posted the footage on social media. The clip, showing bemused officers circling the vehicle and peering through its window for several minutes, has been shared so widely that Cruise, the company that owns the vehicle, reacted on Twitter to explain what had happened. It said the self-driving vehicle “yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended. An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued.” In the footage, as the police are inspecting the parked vehicle, someone can be heard exclaiming: “There’s no one in it, it’s crazy.” A police spokesperson said that after the officers had stopped the vehicle, a maintenance team had taken control of it. Cruise said the headlights were turned off due to human error.
BRAZIL
Official alleges implant deal
After revelations that the military had bought Viagra pills for its troops, a lawmaker on Tuesday said it had also acquired 60 penile implants — for reasons that were not divulged. Lawmaker Eliaz Vaz, who also exposed the Viagra spending, said the Ministry of Defense had “approved the purchase of 60 penile prostheses.” The ministry did not respond to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) request for comment. “The question we ask is: Why is the [President Jair] Bolsonaro government spending public money to pay for these prostheses?” Vaz said in a note sent to AFP. “The Brazilian people struggle to get medicines... and yet a group [of people] is treated with expensive prostheses.” Vaz said the ministry had bought 60 “inflatable silicone penile” implants at a cost of between 50,000 and 60,000 reais (about US$10,696 to US$12,835) each, for three different military hospitals. The total cost was more than US$700,000. He said he had obtained the information via the government’s so-called “transparency portal,” which allows access to details on public spending. The lawmaker said he would report the matter to federal prosecutors for investigation.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19