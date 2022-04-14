US envoy calls for renewables push amid Ukraine war

Reuters





The Ukraine war shows that now is the time to shift to clean and independent energy, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told a conference in Palau as he urged nations to boost the use of offshore renewable power sources.

Russia typically provides Europe with about 40 percent of its gas, complicating Western efforts to impose sanctions on Moscow for its military actions in Ukraine.

“Now is the time to accelerate the transition to an independent and a clean energy future. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin cannot control the power of the wind or the sun,” Kerry said in the opening speech to the Our Oceans conference.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attends an event in Doha on March 26. Photo: AFP / DOHA FORUM / handout

The conference opened yesterday in Palau, which has a population of just 18,000, to highlight the plight of nations on the front line of climate change, as they grapple with rising sea levels.

Nations needed to use more offshore wind to generate power, Kerry said.

Kerry also called for the shipping industry to use more green power, saying that if the sector was a country, it would be the eighth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Many Pacific islanders depend on fishing to survive. The problem of illegal fishing by factory trawlers from other countries that use forced labor needed to be addressed, Kerry said, adding that enforcement action could include bringing together coast guard, military and digital surveillance.

US President Joe Biden, in recorded remarks, was critical of overfishing and plastics that “have filled the sea with trash,” and said that Washington would announce new initiatives on ocean protection in coming days.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr said that the climate crisis was also a humanitarian crisis, and nations like Palau needed to balance fishing and conservation.