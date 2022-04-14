Police hunt Brooklyn subway gunman

TEN PEOPLE INJURED: A suspect whose keys were found at the scene posted videos on YouTube ahead of the attack saying that drastic action is needed

AP, NEW YORK





Police on Tuesday hunted late into the night for a gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, an attack that left 10 people injured by gunfire and once again interrupted the city’s long journey to post-COVID-19 pandemic normalcy.

The search focused partly on a man who police said rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Investigators said they were not sure whether the man, Frank James, was responsible for the shooting, but authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the US as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers on Tuesday check a subway station in New York after a shooting at a separate station in Brooklyn. Photo: Reuters

“This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that,” James said in one video.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning,” and officials tightened security for Adams.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition, but expected to survive. At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot injuries were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

A person is aided after an attack in a subway car in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP

One passenger, Jordan Javier, said he thought the first popping sound he heard was a book dropping.

Then there was another sound, people started moving toward the front of the car and he realized there was smoke, he said.

When the train pulled into the station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform.

Passengers wept and prayed as they rode away from the scene, Javier said.

“I’m just grateful to be alive,” he said.

The shooter fled in the chaos, leaving behind the gun, extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

That key led investigators to James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The van was later found unoccupied near a subway station where investigators determined that the gunman had entered the train system, Essig said.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is black, are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other black people.

One video, posted on Monday, criticizes crime against black people and says drastic action is needed.

“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James said in the video. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better.”

James said he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

Several videos mention New York’s subways.

A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and the New York governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.

Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”