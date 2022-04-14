“Hello & kia ora & g’day & welcome” a sign waved at Auckland International Airport said yesterday morning as Australian travelers set foot on New Zealand soil for the first time since the short-lived travel bubble between the two countries abruptly ended in the middle of last year.
More than 4,000 people traveling from Australia on Air New Zealand flights were yesterday expected to arrive at Auckland and Wellington airports, after the COVID-19 border restrictions lifted at midnight.
Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents can enter New Zealand with no other requirements than to self-test for COVID-19 on arrival.
Photo: Reuters
That marks the first step in welcoming international visitors back to the country again — a long wait for many, which was evident as family and friends greeted arrivals with tears and embraces, to the backdrop of waiata (Maori song).
Constanza Munoz told national broadcaster Radio New Zealand that she had been waiting for her sister’s arrival at the airport since 4am.
“I couldn’t sleep last night, I am very excited, I am shaking,” she said, adding that many members of her family had yet to meet her daughter, born in 2020, and she had been dreaming of this moment for a long time.
An earlier border reopening announcement last year was derailed by the arrival of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
International visitors are to be allowed to enter New Zealand from October, unless the government decides it is safe to do so earlier.
The government yesterday announced that the entire country would move down COVID-19 alert levels as cases continue to drop.
There are no longer limits on gatherings, but masks would still be required on public transport and flights, as well as within close-proximity businesses.
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19. China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19