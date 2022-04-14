COVID-19: Beatles fan says goodbye one last time after letter found

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Like so many victims of COVID-19, Brazilian Karlo Schneider never got to say goodbye to his family. Unlike most, he managed to get them a message a year after he died.

Schneider’s family, who described him as a die-hard romantic with an infectious love of life, kissed him farewell when the Brazilian hotel manager left for work one morning in February last year, and never held him again.

Schneider came down with COVID-19 symptoms that day, and stayed at the hotel to avoid infecting his family. Their only contact after that was in calls from his sick bed and one socially distanced look — a badly ill father in his vehicle on his way to the hospital, his wife and three children waving from the house.

Barbara Schneider, left, and her father, Karlo Schneider, pose for an undated photograph in Caico, Brazil. Photo: AFP / Schneider family

Yet Schneider, who died at the age of 40 that March, delivered his loved ones a letter a year later, with a little help from his friends, the Beatles and a viral video.

The story starts in 2006 at a dinner party when Schneider, then expecting his first child, got the idea that he and his friends should write letters to his unborn daughter to open on her 15th birthday.

A passionate Beatles fan with hundreds of rare records, he stashed the letters inside his most precious possession: his vinyl collection.

Karlo Schneider, left, shows a Beatles record to his daughter, Barbara Schneider, in an undated photograph in Caico, Brazil. Photo: AFP / Schneider family

“He loved that kind of thing,” said his wife, Alcione Schneider, who was six months pregnant at the time.

“He was always asking things like: ‘If you could leave a message in a bottle for someone in the future, what would you say?’”

He was the kind of dad who created elaborate treasure hunts for his children, the kind of friend who showed up at dawn on your birthday to surprise you with a present, she said.

Such escapades were so common at the Karlo Schneiders’ home in the northeastern city of Natal that they soon forgot all about the letters, she said.

Fast forward 14 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking worldwide havoc. Like many, Karlo Schneider lost his job.

Struggling financially, he sold most of his record collection.

Things looked to be getting better early last year, when he got a job at another hotel in Mossoro, 280km away, but he soon caught COVID-19. It was the start of a brutal second wave that saw more than 3,000 people a day dying in Brazil.

It happened very fast, Alcione Schneider said. The moving truck arrived in Mossoro with their things on Feb. 12 last year. A week later, her husband got sick. On March 2, he was intubated, and by March 11, he was gone.

It was only later, sifting memories in her mind, that she remembered those long-ago letters.

The impact hit slowly, she said.

Barbara Schneider, their first-born, would be turning 15 in March, a week before the first anniversary of her dad’s death.

“Oh my God. I have to find those letters,” she said she remembered thinking.

After failing to locate them in Karlo Schneider’s remaining albums, she realized what had happened.

With her blessing, her husband’s friends posted a video on Beatle-maniac discussion forums asking for whoever bought the albums to return the letters.

The video soon went viral, inspiring a flurry of stories in the Brazilian media.

In September, a man called Alcione Schneider saying he had bought some vintage records around that time. He had not opened them yet, he said. He had himself lost his son to COVID-19, and was struggling with depression, but he promised he would look when he could.

In December, the man called again, asking her to meet him in Natal. There, he gave her Karlo Schneider’s copy of John Lennon’s Imagine, with three letters inside.

Barbara Schneider opened the one from her father on her birthday last month, with her mother at her side.

“He wrote that he was so in love with my mom. He talked about the Beatles. He asked if Paul McCartney was still alive,” Barbara Schneider said, between laughter and tears.

At the end of the letter, her father’s blue pen ran out of ink.

The message fades, then ends abruptly — reminding his family of the way he died, his lungs weakening to nothing.

“It was surreal,” Alcione Schneider said.

Yet “it was so, so good to get that letter,” Barbara Schneider said. “We never got to say goodbye. This gave me a chance to see him again.”