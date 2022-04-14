COVID-19: Shanghai to punish virus rule breakers

FRUSTRATIONS HIGH: Police in Shanghai have banned civilian vehicles from the roads, and ordered residents not to spread false information or forge passes or certificates

Reuters, SHANGHAI





The Chinese commercial capital of Shanghai yesterday said that anyone who breaches COVID-19 lockdown rules would be dealt with strictly, while also rallying people to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000.

The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to “fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory.”

“Those who violate the provisions of this notice will be dealt with in strict accordance with the law by public security organs... If it constitutes a crime, they will be investigated according to law,” the department said in a statement.

Residents wait for a food delivery from behind a gate blocking an entrance to a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Shanghai is under huge pressure to try to contain China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, about 800km to the west, in late 2019.

Shanghai police have also banned vehicles from the roads, apart from those involved in disease prevention work or transporting people in need of emergency medical treatment.

They also ordered increasingly frustrated residents, millions of whom are confined to their homes and struggling to get hold of daily supplies, not to spread false information or forge road passes or other clearance certificates.

Shanghai authorities reported 25,141 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases jumped to 1,189 from 994.

Shanghai’s COVID-19 measures, which reflect China’s strict “zero COVID” approach aimed at eliminating transmission chains, have reverberated through the global economy, with analysts saying that they are not only hurting tourism and hospitality, but are also affecting supply chains across sectors.

“The widespread lockdown and tighter zero COVID-19 restrictions in several cities around Shanghai have caused significant supply disruptions with transport and logistics under severe pressures,” Barclays Bank economist Jian Chang (常健) wrote in a note.

At least 11 Taiwanese companies, mostly making electronic components, yesterday said they were suspending production because of the disruption from China’s COVID-19 controls.

Chang wrote that the economic and supply pressures “likely have speeded up the transition towards a gradual and cautious exist from zero COVID.”

The Caixin media group reported that Shanghai was one of eight cities involved in a pilot scheme launched on Monday to lower centralized quarantine requirements from 14 to 10 days, citing a government plan set out in a document that has not been formally published.

Authorities were not immediately available to comment on the report.