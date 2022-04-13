Analysts on Monday said that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s successful push to hold a recall vote at the weekend could, paradoxically, leave the nation’s democracy weaker.
Lopez Obrador declared Sunday’s referendum, in which he was strongly supported by the few Mexicans voters who participated, as “a complete success” and “a historic event.”
He described the vote as a victory for “participative democracy,” adding that Mexicans had never before been allowed to vote on whether a president should be recalled from office.
Photo: AFP
However, his Morena party used illegal, old-style electioneering tactics for what was a largely symbolic vote, analysts said.
Lopez Obrador was never in doubt of losing the referendum, with his approval rating hovering at about 60 percent. Near-final vote tallies on Monday showed that about 92 percent of the ballots cast said he should remain in office.
Still, the president saw getting large numbers of voters to turn out was the real measure of his political movement. Turnout was about 16.5 million, or only about 18 percent of eligible voters — far below the 40 percent turnout needed to make the vote binding.
The leader of Lopez Obrador’s party, Mario Delgado, boasted about driving around in a van, picking up people to take them to polling stations, a practice that is illegal in Mexico.
Delgado posted photographs on his social media accounts showing him driving a van painted with the words “Do you want to vote? I’ll take you there.”
The van was later shown loaded with people who had voted.
Economist Clara Jusidman said that some government employees were also required to take a minimum number of people to polling stations. That is a practice reminiscent of the old Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governed Mexico for seven decades without interruption until it lost the 2000 elections.
“A lot of rules were broken that had been established to protect against government intervention, the use of public funds to promote [a vote] and ‘client’ politics,” Jusidman said, referring to people who feel they have to vote to preserve their government benefits.
The president has criticized elements of the electoral system that emerged after decades of near one-party rule in an effort to strengthen democracy, among them independent electoral authorities established in the late 1990s to ensure fair play and equity in elections.
Lopez Obrador has pledged to overhaul the National Electoral Institute, contending that it is too expensive and is hostile to his Morena party.
Critics said Sunday’s vote was the real waste of money.
They said it cost almost US$80 million and was just a way for Lopez Obrador to rally his base midway through the single term allowed Mexican presidents. They worry that changes to the electoral institute are likely to decrease its autonomy and independence.
Lopez Obrador has expressed a dislike for independent regulatory and oversight bodies in general, such as in government transparency and information access. He has sought to eliminate some of them.
Luis Miguel Perez Juarez, an expert in democratic transitions at the Monterrey Technological Institute, said the president has never had much affection for the electoral institute, known by its initials INE, which occasionally tries to limit what elected officials can say in the buildup to elections.
“Ever since he came to power, the INE has bothered him,” Perez Juarez said.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19