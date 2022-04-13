Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine and raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military.
Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
In a statement released after the meeting, the Austrian chancellor said his primary message to Putin in the “very direct, open and tough” talks was that “this war needs to end, because in war both sides can only lose.”
Photo: EPA-EFE / Dragan Tatic / Austrian Chancellery
Nehammer told Putin all those responsible for war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and elsewhere would be “held to account.”
He also stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors so that civilians trapped in cities under attack can access basic supplies such as food and water, his statement said.
The Austrian chancellor called the trip to Moscow his “duty” to exhaust every possibility for ending the violence in Ukraine, coming just two days after traveling to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Nehammer said face-to-face talks to look “each other in the eye, discussing the horrors of war,” could have a greater impact over the long term, but he said he walked away from the meeting without much optimism for an end to the war any time soon.
“It might be necessary to do it 100 times, but I think it’s necessary to do it, so that peace reigns again and the people of Ukraine can live safely,” Nehammer said of the meeting.
EU member Austria supported the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions against Russia, although it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The nation is militarily neutral and is not a member of NATO.
However, Nehammer and other Austrian officials have been keen to say that military neutrality does not mean moral neutrality.
“We are militarily neutral, but have a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” Nehammer wrote on Twitter on Sunday when announcing his trip to Moscow. “It must stop!”
Nehammer said he told Putin the EU is “as united as it’s ever been” on the issue of sanctions, and that these would remain in place — and might even be strengthened — as long as Ukrainians continue to die.
Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg earlier on Monday said that Nehammer decided to make the trip to Moscow after meeting with Zelenskiy in Kyiv, and following contacts with the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the EU.
Schallenberg said ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg that it was an effort to “seize every chance to end the humanitarian hell” in Ukraine.
He added that “every voice that makes clear to President Putin what reality looks like outside the walls of Kremlin is not a wasted voice.”
