Lithuania’s prime minister on Monday toured the war-shattered Ukrainian town of Borodianka near Kyiv as rescue crews found more bodies under the rubble after Russia’s occupation.
“No words could possibly describe what I saw and felt there, witnessing only a tiny part of all the evidence of war crimes, the crimes against humanity that Russia committed in Ukraine,” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in a statement. “The images of the ruined Ukrainian towns and cities, and the testimonies of the survivors, reveal the real face of Russia.”
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal posted photographs of him showing Simonyte the ruins of bombed-out apartment buildings in the small town 50km northwest of the Ukrainian capital.
Photo: Reuters / Ukrainian Governmental Press Service
“Borodianka is one of the painful wounds on the body of Ukraine,” he wrote on Telegram. “The legacy of the occupation by the Russian barbarians is terrifying.”
The Lithuanian statement said Simonyte discussed the possibility of sending a forensic and war crimes investigation team to Ukraine.
“We will bring to justice all those responsible for these atrocities,” Shmygal wrote.
Borodianka, which had a population of about 13,000 prior to the war, was occupied by Russian forces for several weeks before their retreat late last month.
Ukraine’s emergency service said rescue workers trawling through the rubble of two apartment blocks uncovered another seven bodies on Monday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week said that the destruction in Borodianka was “much more horrific” than the situation in the nearby city of Bucha.
Violence in the city of Bucha, where authorities say hundreds were killed — including some found with their hands bound — has become a byword for allegations of brutality inflicted under Russian occupation.
Simonyte is the latest in a stream of foreign leaders to visit Ukraine since Russian forces were pushed back, as the West looks to show its support for the nation in the face of Moscow’s onslaught.
Lithuania, along with its former Soviet neighbors Estonia and Latvia, has been leading calls inside the EU for the bloc to impose tougher measures against Russia.
“As always, you can count on Lithuania’s strong voice in support of further strengthening of the EU sanctions on Russia,” Simonyte said.
“All Russian banks must be disconnected from SWIFT, imports of Russian energy must stop, and any business ties with Russia must eventually cease,” she said.
