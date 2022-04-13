Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, yesterday passed a sexual abuse law, in a victory for women’s groups and Indonesian President Joko Widodo after years of opposition from religious conservatives.
The new Criminal Acts of Sexual Violence Law makes Indonesia among the first Muslim-majority nations to have a dedicated law on sexual offenses, which has generally been considered a private matter.
Some Islamist parties and religious groups had held up the legislative process for the past six years, saying that the new law would promote extramarital sex and homosexuality.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Widodo made the final push for the law in response to rising public concern over Indonesia’s lack of legal redress for cases of sexual abuse, many of which surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new law allows immediate action be taken on reported cases of sexual harassment based on a single piece of evidence, down from the current requirement of three, said Willy Aditya, member of the Indonesian House of Representatives.
“This is a major step forward for us. It is the only law that offers protection for sexual abuse victims and also provides support for their healing process,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday.
The law was passed by parliament after winning support from all factions, including the Islamist Social Justice Party, previously a strong opponent of the legislation.
The final version has been watered down from the initial draft to win over more conservative lawmakers. Among the key changes are the omission of an article which requires that parties involved in a sexual act give their consent, which critics said promotes extramarital sex and homosexuality, Aditya said.
Recent high-profile cases of abuse had triggered widespread anger and added political pressure to Widodo and the parliament to act. One such case involved multiple instances of rape by the owner of an Islamic boarding school in West Java. Another one was related to a teacher in Central Java who molested 15 female students in return for good grades.
Violence against women last year jumped more than 50 percent in Indonesia to 338,496 cases, data compiled by the Indonesian National Commission on Violence Against Women showed.
The commission itself last year received more than 3,800 abuse reports, up from nearly 2,400 in 2020, the group said in its annual report last month.
Data collection was disrupted in the first year of the pandemic, which meant cases in 2020 were likely higher than reported for the year, the commission said.
We suspect the pandemic lockdowns “also contributed to the jump in reported cases last year, although it is difficult to confidently say this without a thorough investigation,” commission chairwoman Andy Yentriyani said.
Those cases also prompted Nadiem Makarim, a minister overseeing several briefs, including education, to take more direct action against sexual harassment.
In November last year, he issued a ministerial decree to protect university students from sexual crimes, a move that was hailed by proponents of the sexual abuse law, but criticized by the same parties and religious groups that opposed it.
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19