COVID-19: Most at US consulate to leave Shanghai

CRITIQUE: While US diplomats raised concerns about the safety of US citizens, the EU Chamber of Commerce said China’s virus plan is eroding foreign investors’ confidence

AFP, SHANGHAI





The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19.

China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive to quarantine centers.

A health worker conducts a COVID-19 swab test in a compound during lockdown in Shanghai’s Pudong district yesterday. Photo: AFP

The US Department of State ordered the departure “due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,” a spokesperson from the US embassy in Beijing said in a statement.

US diplomats have also raised “concerns about the safety and welfare of US citizens with People’s Republic of China officials,” the statement added.

“It is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” it said.

China’s largest city reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.

While some Shanghai residents who live in low-risk neighborhoods have been allowed outside their homes this week, unclear rules and the threat of re-entering lockdown if new cases are found has left most in limbo.

Criticism of China’s unrelenting approach to crushing outbreaks is mounting, more so as the rest of the world learns to live with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU Chamber of Commerce has said that China’s COVID-19 strategy is “eroding foreign investors’ confidence.”

In a letter seen by Agence France-Presse, it urged the Chinese government to shift its approach by vaccinating the elderly — among whom inoculation rates are low — and allowing people with mild COVID-19 to quarantine at home.

Beijing has hit back against the US complaints, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Saturday slamming the US’ “groundless accusations,” saying that China’s policy was “scientific and effective.”

Shanghai authorities have said that the city “would not relax in the slightest,” preparing tens of thousands of new beds to receive every person who tests positive for the virus — whether or not they show any symptoms.

Residents have taken to social media to vent about food shortages and heavy-handed controls, including the killing of a pet corgi by a health worker and a now-softened policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents.

Shanghai residents were yesterday still deciphering the precise details of an announcement that allowed some living in areas with relatively few virus cases to begin leaving their compounds. Monday’s adjustment set three levels of controls depending on the caseload.

Yet freedom still appears far off for most in the city, with at least one southern district at the lowest level only allowing residents out once a day to buy supplies.

Chinese social media was abuzz yesterday over a viral audio clip that appeared to show a Shanghai couple pleading with police not to send them to a quarantine facility after they were reportedly misdiagnosed as having COVID-19.

Authorities later said the couple eventually agreed to cooperate with officials and that “no misjudgment had occurred.”