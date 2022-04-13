The US yesterday said that it had ordered all non-essential employees at its Shanghai consulate to leave, while voicing concerns for the safety of Americans in China as the government enforces hard lockdowns to contain COVID-19.
China has stuck to a policy of “zero COVID,” aiming to eliminate infections through rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
However, the policy has come under strain since last month, as more than 100,000 cases in Shanghai have led to a lockdown of the city’s 25 million inhabitants, sparking widespread public discontent over food shortages and an inflexible policy of sending anyone who tests positive to quarantine centers.
Photo: AFP
The US Department of State ordered the departure “due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak,” a spokesperson from the US embassy in Beijing said in a statement.
US diplomats have also raised “concerns about the safety and welfare of US citizens with People’s Republic of China officials,” the statement added.
“It is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” it said.
China’s largest city reported more than 23,000 new COVID-19 infections yesterday.
While some Shanghai residents who live in low-risk neighborhoods have been allowed outside their homes this week, unclear rules and the threat of re-entering lockdown if new cases are found has left most in limbo.
Criticism of China’s unrelenting approach to crushing outbreaks is mounting, more so as the rest of the world learns to live with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EU Chamber of Commerce has said that China’s COVID-19 strategy is “eroding foreign investors’ confidence.”
In a letter seen by Agence France-Presse, it urged the Chinese government to shift its approach by vaccinating the elderly — among whom inoculation rates are low — and allowing people with mild COVID-19 to quarantine at home.
Beijing has hit back against the US complaints, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Saturday slamming the US’ “groundless accusations,” saying that China’s policy was “scientific and effective.”
Shanghai authorities have said that the city “would not relax in the slightest,” preparing tens of thousands of new beds to receive every person who tests positive for the virus — whether or not they show any symptoms.
Residents have taken to social media to vent about food shortages and heavy-handed controls, including the killing of a pet corgi by a health worker and a now-softened policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents.
Shanghai residents were yesterday still deciphering the precise details of an announcement that allowed some living in areas with relatively few virus cases to begin leaving their compounds. Monday’s adjustment set three levels of controls depending on the caseload.
Yet freedom still appears far off for most in the city, with at least one southern district at the lowest level only allowing residents out once a day to buy supplies.
Chinese social media was abuzz yesterday over a viral audio clip that appeared to show a Shanghai couple pleading with police not to send them to a quarantine facility after they were reportedly misdiagnosed as having COVID-19.
Authorities later said the couple eventually agreed to cooperate with officials and that “no misjudgment had occurred.”
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from
China defended its measures to curb a COVID-19 outbreak and expressed displeasure with the US over what it calls a “groundless accusation” of Chinese pandemic policies, even as cases in Shanghai continued to spread despite an extensive lockdown. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal government said. That is more than five times the number seen on March 28, when 4,477 infections were reported as the city first imposed a lockdown. Total new infections in China on Saturday were at 26,355. The US Department of State recommended US residents to not travel to China and avoid visiting COVID-19