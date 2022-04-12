Depp, Heard head to court again, this time in the US

AFP, FAIRFAX, Virgina





After a high-profile libel case in London, actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were headed back to court yesterday, this time in the US, for a blockbuster defamation case revolving about allegations of spousal abuse.

The case pitting the 58-year-old Depp against Heard, 35, was to be broadcast live. Both are expected to testify, along with actors James Franco and Paul Bettany — and billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

The case centers on a column written by Heard and printed in the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” who was pilloried online after her assault claims.

A combination image shows Johnny Depp, left, at the High Court in London on July 17, 2020, and Amber Heard outside the court on July 28, 2020. Photo: AP

The column was entitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The actress never names Depp, who she met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and was married to from 2015 to 2017 — but he sued her for defamation for implying he was an abuser, seeking US$50 million in damages.

“The op-ed’s clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false. Mr Depp never abused Ms Heard,” the complaint says.

Depp accuses Heard of seeking to “generate positive publicity for herself” ahead of the release of the film Aquaman, in which she had a starring role.

Heard countersued, asking for US$100 million, saying she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

“The frivolous lawsuit Mr Depp has filed against Ms Heard continues that abuse and harassment,” her counterclaim says.

After an ardent legal battle at each phase of the US case, jury selection was to begin yesterday in a county court in Fairfax, outside Washington.

Depp filed his case in Virginia as the Washington Post is printed there. The state also has defamation laws considered to be more favorable to plaintiffs than those in California, where the two actors live.

Depp and Heard are expected to testify in person, while other witnesses could be heard via video link.