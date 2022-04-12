The looming execution of a US mother-of-14 — sentenced to death in a controversial case for the murder of her toddler daughter — has provoked backlash from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and a growing movement that reaches well beyond US borders.
Melissa Lucio is to be put to death on April 27 for the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah, whose body was found at the family home covered in bruises, days after falling down stairs.
Pregnant with twins at the time, Lucio’s life had been marred by both physical and sexual assault, drug addiction and financial insecurity. She was immediately suspected by police of having hit her daughter and questioned at length, just hours after the death.
After saying “that she hadn’t done it nearly a hundred times,” at 3am she made a “completely extorted” confession, said Sabrina Van Tassel, director of the hit documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, which came out in 2020.
“I guess I did it,” Lucio eventually told her interrogators when questioned about the presence of the bruises.
That confession was “the only thing they had against her,” Van Tassel said, convinced that “there is nothing that connects Melissa Lucio to the death of this child, there is no DNA, no witness.”
During the trial, a doctor said it was the “absolute worst” case of child abuse he had seen.
However, Mariah had a physical disability that made her unsteady while walking, according to Lucio’s defense — and which could have explained her fall.
The defense also argued that the bruises could have been caused by a blood circulation disorder.
None of Melissa’s children had accused her of being violent. As for the prosecutor, he was later sentenced to prison for corruption and extortion.
Now the documentary has sparked widespread interest, causing a whole movement to coalesce around Lucio.
Reality star Kim Kardashian tweeted to her tens of millions of followers on Wednesday that there were “so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.”
Lucio’s story has ignited media in Latin America, fascinated by the tale of the first Hispanic woman to be sentenced to death in Texas — the US state that has executed the most people in the 21st century.
In France, former presidential candidate Christiane Taubira said Lucio is probably a “victim of a miscarriage of justice.”
Even one of the jurors who sentenced her expressed his “deep regret” in an editorial published on Sunday.
Lucio is also winning support from US Republicans, traditionally defenders of capital punishment. About 80 Texas lawmakers from both parties have demanded authorities call off the execution. Several have been to visit her in prison.
“As a conservative Republican myself who has long been a supporter of the death penalty... I have never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio,” Texas Representative Jeff Leach said.
The flood has come as a “shock” for the death-row inmate, her son John Lucio told reporters.
When he showed her the messages from celebrities like Kardashian, “she couldn’t believe it.”
The past 15 years have been “very difficult,” said John Lucio, who was a teenager at the time of the tragedy and had “to cope with it, knowing that I lost my sister and then my mother being charged for it.”
DETERRENCE: The South Korean president-elect is seeking a more constant US security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests Advisers to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol sought redeployment of US strategic assets, such as nuclear bombers and submarines, to the Korean Peninsula during talks held on a visit to Washington, one of the advisers said yesterday. The team of foreign policy and security aides to Yoon met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, as Yoon seeks a more constant security presence to deter threats from North Korea as it steps up weapons tests. “Deploying the strategic assets is an important element of reinforcing the extended deterrence, and the issue naturally came up during the discussions,” Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker who
RARE MOVE: Japan’s foreign minister traveled back with the evacuees from Poland, where he met with officials and organizations to assess how Tokyo could assist Kyiv Twenty Ukrainians yesterday arrived in Tokyo on a government plane with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi after his trip to Poland, as Japan cautiously welcomes those fleeing Moscow’s invasion. Japan typically accepts just a few dozen refugees a year from thousands of applicants, and while it has cracked open its doors to Ukrainians, it calls them “evacuees” rather than refugees. The 20 Ukrainians flew with Hayashi from Poland, where he was on a three-day trip to assess how Japan can support Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion. Hayashi visited facilities for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw and held talks with Polish officials,
HIGH ANXIETY: Shanghai residents have sent advice to cities that fear spreading lockdowns as people struggle with security personnel and worry about medical care Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections yesterday, as residents of China’s most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies, and concern spread that more cities might soon be in the same situation. Streets of the locked-down financial hub of 26 million people remained as curbs under the city’s “zero tolerance” policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to go out. Shanghai’s case numbers are small compared to some cities globally, but it is battling China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan in 2019. Of the
North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement, said official in Seoul, who called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. South Korea built dozens of facilities at North Korea’s Diamond Mountain resort to accommodate tourism by its citizens during a high period of engagement between the rivals in the 1990s. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019 called the South Korean facilities there “shabby” and ordered them destroyed after months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions that kept the tours from